understand causes and how to increase

Imagine that libido is a complex gear. At the center are two key pieces: testosterone and estrogen. These are the hormones that excite the bodies of men and women, respectively, for sex. In the absence of them, it is to be expected that the “machinery” will not work properly. But make no mistake: neither testosterone nor estrogen can turn that gear — or sexual appetite — on their own.

The metaphor is used by urologist Bruno Nascimento to talk about sexual desire with his patients. And with good reason: “Libido is one of the most complex sexual domains, because it is influenced by absolutely all spheres of life”, summarizes the member of the Department of Sexual Medicine and Andrology at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculdade de Medicina da Faculdade de Medicina da University of São Paulo) and the Sexual Medicine Center at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo.

From chronic illnesses to relationship problems, the list of reasons that can drop the libido ball goes far beyond a couple of hormones. And that’s why the ways to regain a desire for sex — or to understand its behavior — may be less obvious than they seem.

The other gear parts

Specialists in sexual medicine heard by Live well are unanimous in defending that it is necessary to have a critical and interdisciplinary look to understand why a person may have low libido. Not without reason: there are a number of diseases, such as hypothyroidism (characterized by low production of thyroid hormone) and diabetes, that can affect sexual desire.

These conditions cause some women to have less vaginal lubrication, which can result in pain during sex and, consequently, reduce the desire to have sex. In men, uncontrolled diabetes can also lead to sexual dysfunction, affecting the mood for the relationship.

But psychological factors must also be taken into account. A recent study carried out among HC-FMUSP professionals gives an idea of ​​how much stress, for example, can influence our sexual desire. Of a universe of 1,300 health professionals at the hospital, about 45% reported a worsening in the quality of their sex life during the pandemic, including a drop in libido.

The survey results were mainly attributed to the high levels of stress and anxiety experienced in the midst of the biggest health crisis of the 21st century, as reduced sexual appetite is one of the effects of increased production of cortisol – known as the “stress hormone”. “.

Depression and anxiety are equally relevant problems when it comes to loss of sexual desire. “That’s because depression takes away the desire for everything, not just sex. There’s no desire to get out of bed, to work, to relate, so the person doesn’t have a preserved libido either”, observes Carmita Abdo, founder and coordinator of the Prosex (Program of Studies in Sexuality) of the Institute of Psychiatry of HC-FMUSP.

In men, it is very common for the root cause of the loss of desire to have sex to actually be in some other sexual dysfunction — such as premature ejaculation or delayed ejaculation.

“The man with dysfunction is usually wondering whether or not there will be an erection and if the partner will be disappointed, which can turn sex into a moment of ordeal and not of pleasure, impacting the libido”, explains the urologist Nascimento, who is also general secretary of Abemss (Brazilian Association of Studies in Medicine and Sexual Health).

And it’s not just sexual dysfunctions that can reduce sexual quality, leading to disinterest in the act. Not infrequently, the problem can literally be in the relationship between the pairs. “It is important to remember that sex is not just penetration. Sexual intercourse is extensive and is the result of how the couple deals on a daily basis. How will they feel libido if they treat each other badly all the time, for example?”, observes Vilma. Maria da Silva, expert from the Department of Quality of Life at UFRPE (Federal Rural University of Pernambuco), where she works in the Sexual and Reproductive Health Program.

Being emotionally well and intimate together can be especially significant for the female libido. This is because the stimuli that instigate sexual thinking in each gender are different: while men tend to be more moved by images and visual stimuli, women are more responsive to tactile and circumstantial sensations.

“A woman can feel highly aroused by a person she sees, but it will depend on the circumstances for that desire to remain to the point of leading to pleasure in the sexual act. That is, libido can be much more compromised for women than for women. men when financial circumstances, health, children and profession, for example, are at stake”, explains Abdo, one of the main references on sexual medicine in Brazil.

“It is also circumstantial in the sense that she will have more or less pleasure in the act depending on how much this contact brings her closer, not only on a sexual level, but also on a level of intimacy.”

Discomfort when being naked, sexual trauma, medications (such as some antidepressants and antihypertensive drugs) and difficulties in communicating to the other your preferences when having sex are also issues that deserve attention in addition to the level of testosterone and estrogen in the blood. according to experts.

It’s also worth remembering that during the menopausal transition, the physical effects of the sudden drop in estrogen levels — such as night sweats and vaginal dryness — can disrupt sexual motivation in women. The drop in testosterone is more gradual and mild in men, although it can also lead to reduced libido.

How to “Fix” a Drop in Libido – and When It Should Not Cause Worry

But all is not lost: currently, medicine offers a number of ways to help stimulate the desire to have sex. In the case of men and women who have low levels of testosterone and estrogen, which is only diagnosed through tests, hormone replacement may be indicated by the doctor. Intimate lubricants and laser treatments can also help ensure the health of the vaginal mucosa, reducing discomfort.

If the problem is psychological, individual or couple therapies may be the solution. Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet — more than consuming supposedly “aphrodisiac” foods, as well as regular physical activity, is also essential to being healthy and, consequently, with libido on top.

A multiprofessional approach, with the cooperation of gynecologists, urologists and psychiatrists, is indicated for people diagnosed with hypoactive sexual desire: when the lack of libido persists for at least six months.

However, it must be remembered that there are stages in life when the desire to have sex tends to sway downwards and this is not necessarily a “red flag” for a health problem. This is the case with pregnancy and the postpartum period, for example, in which hormonal and bodily changes and maternal exhaustion can undermine libido.

The lack of sexual desire does not always need to be problematized. “Each person has to be respected in their moment. There is a lot of suffering among women who have been widowed or are single, for example, and who feel good about it, but are pressured to always want to have sex with someone. sick if they don’t have sex and I say they will get sick if they look for someone out of sheer obligation. It’s an aggression to keep charging yourself to have something that, at the moment, you don’t want to have”, says Silva, from UFRP, remembering that it is also possible get pleasure from masturbation.

According to experts, lack of sexual desire should only be seen as a problem when it causes discomfort and suffering.

In 2003, psychiatrist Abdo coordinated the largest study on sexuality in Brazil, with 7,000 participants involved and, among other things, found that 7.7% of women and 2.5% of men in the country, between the ages of 18 and 80, did not they have sexual desire, but they are not worried about it.

It does not mean that these people, known as asexuals, do not have libido, explains the specialist. This is because, in the view of Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, libido is a broader term to refer to the energy that makes human beings willing to seek pleasure in life, not exclusively sexual.

“If I don’t understand that libido is a vital force, that it can be directed towards a cause, a profession, a mission, a project, I will think that the person has no libido. if I didn’t, I wouldn’t be able to stay alive,” says Abdo.

At the other extreme, feeling excessive sexual desire can be a problem. This is sexual compulsion, an unhealthy behavior that is excessively focused on sex, to the point of taking the focus off other activities and harming social and professional life – therefore, it requires treatment.

a loose piece

But science still doesn’t know everything about libido. There are emblematic cases of women who, although they do not have any physical, psychiatric or emotional health problems, have never felt sexual desire in their lives, but would like to.

Some remedies can help stimulate the will. However, spontaneously “sprouting” this appetite remains a challenge.

“It’s a lack of primary desire that is not based on any kind of cause accessible to our research and, therefore, it’s something we still owe women,” says Abdo.