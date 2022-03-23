US and allies to announce sanctions against Russia on Thursday (24) – News

The United States and its European allies will announce on Thursday (24) new sanctions against Russia and the tightening of measures already adopted by the invasion of ukraineanticipated National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“An additional sanctions package” will have to be “implemented together with our allies on Thursday”, when Biden will meet with European allies in Brussels, Sullivan said.

The idea is not only to add new punitive measures for Russia, “but to ensure that there is a concerted effort” so that sanctions are not circumvented, he explained.

Biden will also “announce joint action to strengthen Europe’s energy security” and reduce its dependence on Russian gas, Sullivan added. In addition, he will reveal “additional American contributions” to humanitarian actions in Ukraine and to the reception of millions of Ukrainians who fled the war.





“This war is not going to end easily or quickly,” Sullivan warned. “In recent months, the West has been united. The president will travel to Europe to ensure that we remain united,” he said.

Sullivan also noted that since Biden’s phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinpinglast Friday (18), the United States saw no evidence of any arms shipments from China to Russia for use in Ukraine.

“What I can say is that we have not seen the supply of military equipment from China to Russia. But of course this is something that we are following closely,” he said.

Biden seeks to “closely coordinate our message” with the Europeans against China, which refuses to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and which the United States threatens to retaliate if it provides aid to Russia.





The United States and Europeans “will speak with one voice on this issue,” Sullivan said.

Asked about a possible expulsion of Russia from the G20, a group that brings together the main world economic powers, Sullivan did not respond directly. However, he stated: “We believe that it is not possible to act as if nothing has happened to Russia in international institutions and in the international community.”



