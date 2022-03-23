US announces sanctions against China for cracking down on minorities

(ANSA) – The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced on Monday night (21) another round of sanctions against China for the “repression of ethnic and religious minorities”.

“Perpetrators of human rights violations must continue to face the consequences.

The United States has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on PRC officials for attempting to intimidate, harass and repress dissidents and human rights defenders inside and outside China,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Later, in an official statement from the State Department, there was no detailing of who will be sanctioned.

The statement stresses that Beijing needs to “end genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang province.

Since the end of Donald Trump’s administration in 2019, the US has started calling the persecution and killing of members of the Uighur Muslim minority “genocide” and a systematic violation of human rights.

China has always denied the accusations, also made by other Western governments, and said that the education centers created in the area are intended to include Muslims in the cities where they live.

For many leaders, however, this is a “cultural genocide” to wipe out the minority in the country. (ANSA).

