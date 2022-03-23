US, Western Allies Consider Excluding Russia from G20

The United States and Western allies are weighing whether or not Russia can remain in the G20, which brings together the world’s major economies, after the invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

The likelihood that any move to exclude Russia could be vetoed by other countries in the group – which includes China, India, Saudi Arabia among others – has raised the prospect that some countries may be absent from G20 meetings this year, the sources said. .

The G20, along with the more select G7 — which comprises just the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom — is an important international group for coordinating everything from climate change actions to international debt.

Russia faces an onslaught of international sanctions led by Western nations that seek to insulate the country from the global economy, including notably pulling it out of the Swift global bank transfer system and restricting its central bank trading.

“There are discussions about whether it is appropriate for Russia to be part of the G20,” said a senior G7 source. “If Russia remains a member, the group will become a less useful organization.”

An EU source separately confirmed discussions on Russia’s status at upcoming G20 meetings, whose rotating presidency is currently with Indonesia.

“It is very clear to Indonesia that Russia’s presence at upcoming ministerial meetings will be highly problematic for European countries,” the source said, adding that there is, however, no clear process for excluding a country.

The G7 expanded into a new “G8” format, which included Russia, during a period of closer ties in the early 2000s. But Russia was indefinitely suspended from the group after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland said it had suggested to US trade officials to replace Russia in the G20, and that the suggestion had received a “positive response”.

The G7 source said it was considered unlikely that Indonesia, which currently heads the G20, or members such as India, Brazil, South Africa and China, would accept Russia’s removal from the group.

If the G7 countries instead abstain from the G20 meetings this year, it could send a powerful signal to India, the source said. The country has drawn the ire of some Western governments by failing to condemn the Russian invasion and not supporting Western measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s status in other multilateral agencies is also being questioned.

In Geneva, World Trade Organization (WTO) officials said several delegations were refusing meetings with Russian counterparts in various formats.