version 22.01-05.00.00 brings big changes

Sony released, this Wednesday (23), another relevant update of the PS5 – with several changes being applied to the console. In addition to changes to the home screen, trophy cards and the organization of parties, the system starts testing voice commands in selected countries — USA and UK. The VRR will arrive in the next few months.

Software version 22.01-05.00.00 also improves accessibility features — with PT-BR screen reading — and pins the PlayStation Plus icon to the left corner of the main games screen for quick access to the service’s game collections. . See more changes from the PS5 update below:

In Game Base, they updated the following:

Voice chats are now called parties;

Game Base has been divided into three tabs: [Amigos], [Parties] and [Mensagens]

It is now possible to display all [Amigos] in the control menu tab;

The player can start Share Play directly from the voice chat card;

Adding a player to a group or creating a new group can be done via message cards. It will also be possible to send video clips, images, quick messages and display shared media from a group on the card;

When someone from the party is sharing the screen, the “on air” icon will be displayed;

Player search features and friend requests are in the tab [Amigos];

Button [Recusar] added to friend request list;

In Accessibility, the PS5 update brought the following changes:

The screen reader now supports Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Arabic, Korean, Dutch and Polish;

The screen reader broadcasts the notifications aloud;

Mono audio for playing the same audio on the left and right earphones can be enabled in [Configurações] > [Áudio] > [Saída de áudio] and [Áudio mono para fones de ouvido]. Another way is [Configurações] > [Acessibilidade] > [Exibição e som] > [Áudio mono para fones de ouvido];

Players can view checkmarks in enabled settings to see which ones are enabled in [Configurações] > [Acessibilidade] > [Exibição e som] and activate [Mostrar marca de seleção nas configurações habilitadas];

The PS5 update also changed the trophies:

The visual design of trophy cards and trophy list has been updated;

You can now see suggestions for which trophies to earn in the trophy control when playing;

In the create menu, Sony brought only one change:

You can now start screen sharing and broadcast your match to an open party;

The PS5 update brings a preview of the voice command:

Voice Command (Preview) understands voice commands to find and open games, apps, and settings, as well as control media playback.

To get started, go to [Configurações] > [Comando de voz] and activate [Habilitar o comando de voz (prévia)]. Then say “Hello PlayStation!” and ask your PS5 to do something.

You can use this feature to find and open games, apps and settings, control your media, and more, without even touching a button.

Voice Command (Preview) is currently only available in English for players with US and UK PSN accounts.

In addition to Ukrainian language support, more features have been updated:

in the tab [Sua coleção]you can now filter your games by genre to find the games you want to play faster.

PlayStation Plus is pinned to the far left of the games home screen.

Now you can redeem monthly games faster.

Get easier access to PS Plus game collections from the main screen.

Added a button guide to show you how to reload and adjust zoom when using the web browser.

If you want to report something someone in a party said, there are now visual indicators for you to identify who was talking. This will help the PlayStation Security team take appropriate action based on your report.

The console is safer for child accounts:

When viewing a purchased or installed game that they are not allowed to play, the game’s background image is hidden.

Activity cards, such as those displayed in the control center or game hub, will not be displayed for age-restricted games.

You can now keep selected games or apps on your home screen.

When you have a game or application selected, press the options button to open the Options menu and select [Manter no início]. The games and apps you choose will remain on the main screen.

You can keep up to 5 games and apps on each main screen.

Now you can have three more games and apps displayed on the main screen.

User Guide appearance changed for easier viewing. If you prefer the old look, you can change it back.

Support more emojis.

Keyboard layout for Polish changed.

Updated DualSense wireless controller software to improve stability.

VRR will arrive in future PS5 update

In a post on the PS Blog, Sony finally brought information about the addition of VRR. The feature didn’t come as part of version 22.01-05.00.00, but it will arrive in the coming months. PS5 Update with Variable Refresh Rate will bring the following benefits:

Compatible with TVs and monitors with HDMI 2.1, VRR applies dynamic screen synchronization to the console’s refresh rate;

This improves the graphical look of games, minimizes/eliminates the presence of visual artifacts such as screen tearing;

Playing on console will be even better thanks to the fluidity of the scenes being rendered instantly;

Less input lag;

Older PS5 games may be fully optimized with VRR or will come with the functionality in the future;

It will be possible to apply VRR on PS5 games that don’t support it, but if it has problems, players can turn it off;

What did you think of the PS5 update news? Already downloaded? Tell us!