version 9.50 released; see what changes

A new PS4 update is available for download. Sony has prepared improvements for parties by adding more interaction tools, changing the volume within the group and the option to participate in a chat without having an invite. Ukrainian language support was another novelty.

That way, closed groups will still have default privacy. the version 9.50 will need 469 MB free on HD to be downloaded and installed. Check out what changes with the PS4 update:

Now, when starting a party, you can select open or closed party options;

Your friends can join an open party without having an invite. Friends of party members can also join. A closed party is exclusive to the players you invite;

You can now individually adjust the voice chat volume for each player in a party;

Added Ukrainian language support;

In addition to the PS4 update, PS5 also receives update

While the PS4 update brought minor group-only changes, the PS5 received a more robust patch. The console is getting ready to implement voice commands, while VRR will also arrive in the coming months. See more details by clicking on this link!