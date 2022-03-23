War in Ukraine: The Lonely Funeral of a Young Ukrainian Soldier

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: The Lonely Funeral of a Young Ukrainian Soldier 5 Views

  • Joel Gunter*
  • From Lviv (Ukraine) to BBC News

Dmytro Kotenko died near the southern city of Kherson and was buried in Lviv, safe for now from falling bombs
photo caption,

Dmytro Kotenko died near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and was buried in Lviv, which is not under bombardment for the time being.

The family did not attend Dmytro Kotenko’s funeral in Lviv, Ukraine.

His parents did not hear the shots fired in his honor. They did not hear the sound of the ribbon tied to the wooden cross on his grave being moved by the wind. They did not see earth being deposited on top of his coffin, nor did they place flowers on top of him when he was completely covered by earth.

Kotenko’s parents most likely did not even know that their son was being buried that day at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. They were nearly a thousand kilometers away, with their two youngest children, near the eastern town of Sumy, under heavy shelling from Russian forces. The city was isolated from the outside world.

Kotenko’s parents knew their son was dead. He died on February 26 — the third day of the Russian invasion — near the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson. He was 21 years old and this had been his first military operation.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

meet the plane from which the Russian president commands the war

The Ilyushin-96-300PU, Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane, stands out for its interior adorned with gold and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved