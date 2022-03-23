War in Ukraine: The Lonely Funeral of a Young Ukrainian Soldier

Joel Gunter*

From Lviv (Ukraine) to BBC News

7 hours ago

photo caption, Dmytro Kotenko died near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and was buried in Lviv, which is not under bombardment for the time being.

The family did not attend Dmytro Kotenko’s funeral in Lviv, Ukraine.

His parents did not hear the shots fired in his honor. They did not hear the sound of the ribbon tied to the wooden cross on his grave being moved by the wind. They did not see earth being deposited on top of his coffin, nor did they place flowers on top of him when he was completely covered by earth.

Kotenko’s parents most likely did not even know that their son was being buried that day at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. They were nearly a thousand kilometers away, with their two youngest children, near the eastern town of Sumy, under heavy shelling from Russian forces. The city was isolated from the outside world.

Kotenko’s parents knew their son was dead. He died on February 26 — the third day of the Russian invasion — near the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson. He was 21 years old and this had been his first military operation.

Two days after his death, Kotenko’s parents received a call from their childhood friend, artillery soldier Vadym Yarovenko, who broke the news.

photo caption, Dmytro Kotenko, 21, died on the third day of the Russian invasion

Yarovenko had spent the night working up the courage to make the call—a long, tiring night in his army bunk in Lviv, when he was the only one who knew Kotenko was dead. They met at just 15 years old, wearing new uniforms and freshly cut hair for their first day at military school. The friendship started when they found out they were from neighboring towns and could have lasted for decades on end.

Kotenko’s father was a truck driver and his mother worked on a farm in the region. “Entering the army meant going out into the world,” says Yarovenko. “I think that was one of the reasons Dmytro signed up.”

The Kotenkos were a poor family consisting of a father, mother and three children. They had a simple house in a small town in eastern Ukraine, on the Russian border. They are exactly the kind of people Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he is rescuing from the yoke of Ukrainian oppression.

Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ensuing intense war in Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, was another reason for his enlistment, according to Yarovenko. “We knew something like this could happen and we would have to go out and defend our land,” he says.

When townspeople asked why they wanted to join the army in times of war, Kotenko replied, “If I don’t go, who will?”

photo caption, Kotenko’s coffin being carried inside the military church in Lviv. Three men were buried that day.

Yarovenko’s father was also a truck driver, and at the military school in Sumy, the boys bonded over their love of cars. Yarovenko is an only child and has found a kind of brother in Kotenko.

“We didn’t like the fun in the city, bars, etc,” recalls Yarovenko. “We loved spending time in nature – fishing, hunting, picnicking. We loved going to the river with friends.”

They worked together on a vintage car – a Russian car by the Zhyguli brand, red – that Kotenko was fixing on the family’s land. They repaired motorcycles and rode them along country roads close to home. One ended up meeting the other’s family.

“Dmytro’s parents loved him and he loved them too,” says Yarovenko, wiping tears from her face. “Dmytro always helped them with the repairs, he was good at it. Even at school or gym, he always helped. He was really good with his parents. I never heard them fighting.”

Yarovenko wanted to join an artillery unit, but Kotenko’s dream was to be a paratrooper. After two years at the academy, they broke up. Yarovenko went to the western city of Lviv to practice shooting, while Kotenko went to Odessa in the south to train skydiving.

“We exchanged messages every day,” recalls Yarovenko. “We talked about everything. Ordinary stuff – how are you? What’s going on out there? We were close friends, we just talked.”

photo caption, The Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Lviv now has funerals almost every day. Local soldiers conduct the ceremonial services.

Between July and October 2021, they met when Kotenko was transferred to Lviv. They would meet on weekends and train together. It was a happy time.

On December 31, their families gathered to celebrate the new year, and about a month later, Kotenko visited Yarovenko in Lviv before leaving for the south of the country on a military operation.

They stayed up late talking. Along Ukraine’s borders, Russian forces were gathered, awaiting the invasion order. But in Lviv, life was normal, and that night the war seemed far away.

The next morning, Kotenko and Yarovenko said goodbye and Kotenko went south. They continued texting each day. On February 26, Kotenko stopped responding and Yarovenko feared the worst. He ended up calling the commander of Kotenko’s unit, who told him that his friend had been shot dead.

“I don’t have the details yet,” reports Yarovenko. “There was a bombing, there was an explosion, Dmytro died.”

photo caption, Kotenko was buried next to Kyrylo Moroz, who also could not be taken home.

When he called Kotenko’s parents, there was still a phone connection and he quickly told them that their son had died.

But when Yarovenko tried to call later to let his parents know about the funeral, Sumy’s aerial bombardment was getting stronger and he couldn’t connect. He insisted, but the line didn’t work. Therefore, Kotenko’s body was brought to Lviv and buried there without them, as that city was not being bombed.

Yarovenko traveled alone from his base to the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Lviv and remained alone on one side of the nave, under its vaulted ceiling painted with saints, while smoke from the incense being burned drifted over the priests and the faithful.

Next to where he was standing were frames mounted with photographs of the dead from the war in Ukraine. The first photos were posted by chaplains in 2014, in honor of the dead soldiers who were members of the church. But bereaved parents in and around Lviv saw the images and wanted their sons and daughters placed there too. And that’s how, little by little, the collection of portraits grew.

“They bring us photographs because they know that we pray every day for those who died in the war,” says Father Vsevolod, one of the chaplains. “We are part of this city’s mission to bury army men and women with military honors so that their acts of bravery will never be forgotten.”

photo caption, Father Vsevolod in front of the portraits of the dead: “we will honor those who have fallen all our lives”.

Before the invasion, the church held funerals for one or two soldiers a month, according to Father Vsevolod. Now two or three men are buried a day.

The recent dead still don’t have their pictures on the portrait wall. Kotenko was not there. But the photographs will be posted, according to Father Vsevolod – and if any family cannot be communicated and does not know that their son was buried in Lviv, the church will post their photo for them.

On the day of Kotenko’s funeral, there were three coffins in the church. One of the men was from a small town near Lviv and the church was full with his family and friends. Then they took him home. The other two coffins made their way silently to Lychakiv Cemetery, with a small group of soldiers from a local unit, who helped to honor the dead.

photo caption, Gravediggers at Lychakiv Cemetery cover Kotenko’s coffin with earth

Kotenko was buried next to Kyrylo Moroz, 25, a paratrooper in his unit who also could not be taken home. They were placed in a corner at the back of the cemetery, among the dead from the First and Second World War and from the war against Russian-backed forces in Donbas.

Kotenko and Moroz were the fourth and fifth killed in this invasion to be buried in Lychakiv Cemetery. Their graves were very plain, except for a bouquet of roses and a sprig of aster left by the church and marked with their unit’s designation. The three other graves, of Lviv soldiers, were decorated with flowers and lanterns.

The next day, Lychakiv’s gravediggers buried two more men. The next day, three more. The wooden crosses with their names will later be replaced by headstones to mark their memory forever.

“Thank God, we still don’t have fighting here in Lviv,” said the cemetery gardener, “so we can bury the soldiers who are defending our land.”

photo caption, Vadym Yarovenko traveled alone to see his friend’s funeral. He is awaiting his turn to be summoned.

Yarovenko is still trying to reach Kotenko’s parents, but the phone line is still cut. Most likely, they are still isolated in Sumy. The invasion first took away his son, and then one of the few things that could have lessened his grief-the right to be by his side when he was buried.

As Kotenko’s coffin was lowered, Yarovenko stood to the side, behind the honor guard who fired the shots. It was the saddest experience of his life.

“I watched my friend get buried far from home,” he says. Then he was silent, looking at the grave. He was the last mourner to remain there, alone with the gravediggers while they cleaned their tools.

“We never had the chance to meet at the front,” he said. All that was left was the hope of speaking to Kotenko’s parents soon and the memory of their son, which Yarovenko will carry with him as he awaits his turn to fight and brings Kotenko’s memory to the forefront.

* With additional reporting by Svitlana Libet.