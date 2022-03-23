What are spring fruits? 5 You Should Eat This Season

What are spring fruits? A correct diet is essential for health, since each of the nutrients that the body receives are necessary for the proper functioning of the organism and this is also reflected in the appearance of the skin and hair, and even in the state of mind, as the food is the main source of energy.

And if spring arrives, there are many options for fruits and vegetables, and the best thing is that they are excellent for the body to receive vitamins such as A and C, as well as minerals and antioxidants that are more than necessary to prevent diseases.



However, our favorite foods are not available year round as they are grown in certain seasons. Now, with the arrival of spring, markets will begin to offer more natural food options.

What are spring fruits?

Strawberry

The arrival of spring and summer is always excellent news for strawberry lovers, because although it is common to find them during the rest of the year, this season their flavor, which creates the perfect balance between acidity and sweetness, is the most refreshing for warmer days.

It is also an excellent source of vitamin C, surpassing the levels of oranges, as according to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), “an average serving of strawberries, 150 g, contains 86 mg of vitamin C; while a medium orange, of 225 g, contains 82 mg”. On the other hand, they are preferred because they are rich in antioxidants that help prevent premature aging.



Mango

Mangoes are also taking over this season and not only can they be eaten alone, as they are an excellent companion for many dishes and salads. And is that they stand out for having vitamins A, C and E, in addition to minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium.

Being rich in vitamin A, you will also protect your eyesight; while due to its other properties like digestive enzymes, you will notice a significant improvement in your digestion. Even among its benefits, it is important to mention that it helps to keep the skin hydrated and therefore more radiant.

Melon

Melon is an excellent choice for staying hydrated during spring and summer, as well as bringing many benefits to the body, preventing stomach upset and constipation.

On the other hand, it is perfect for healing wounds and improving the appearance of the skin, as well as preventing cancer and cardiovascular disease. All this thanks to its nutrients such as vitamins A, B, C and E, folic acid and fiber, and minerals such as calcium, iron and potassium.

watermelon

Watermelon, in addition to being perfect for hydrating and cooling off on the hottest days, is a rich source of vitamins A, B and C. In addition, it is known that by containing lycopene it helps to prevent cardiovascular diseases; Likewise, its amino acids make it perfect for improving blood circulation.

Just like strawberries, watermelons are rich in antioxidants, so they also have many benefits to prevent premature aging and improve the appearance of the skin.

Pineapple

In turn, pineapple is rich in fiber, low in calories and is a natural diuretic, so its consumption is always recommended for people looking to lose weight and burn fat. In addition, this seasonal fruit stands out for protecting the immune system and therefore preventing diseases.

On the other hand, it is known to be a natural anti-inflammatory, helps with healing, regulates blood glucose levels and reduces blood pressure as a source of potassium.



