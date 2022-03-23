What does Putin want to end the war in Ukraine? read the summary

Vladimir Putin speaking in stadium on March 18, 2022

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Vladimir Putin has recently listed demands to end the conflict in Ukraine

What are Putin’s demands to stop the attack on Ukraine? BBC News Brasil summarizes here the current moment of the conflict that started on February 24, with the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. Click on the highlighted links to delve deeper into the topics.

The Russian president’s demands include Ukraine’s non-adherence to NATO, disarmament and protection of the Russian language in the country, recognition of separatist territories and Crimea and the process he calls “denazification”.

