What does Putin want to end the war in Ukraine? read the summary

22 March 2022

Credit, EPA photo caption, Vladimir Putin has recently listed demands to end the conflict in Ukraine

What are Putin’s demands to stop the attack on Ukraine? BBC News Brasil summarizes here the current moment of the conflict that started on February 24, with the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. Click on the highlighted links to delve deeper into the topics.

The Russian president’s demands include Ukraine’s non-adherence to NATO, disarmament and protection of the Russian language in the country, recognition of separatist territories and Crimea and the process he calls “denazification”.

The Russian government has also called for the disarmament process to ensure that the country is not a threat to Russia, in addition to protecting the Russian language in the country.

Another demand, although the details are not fully known, is that the Ukrainian government give up breakaway territories in the East, Donetsk and Lugansk.

It is also possible to assume that Russia will require Ukraine to formally accept that Crimea, which belonged to Ukraine until Russia’s illegal annexation in 2014, actually belongs to Russian territory. If this is what Putin’s demand is met, it would be considered a huge loss for Ukraine. In any case, the Russian annexation of Crimea is a fact, even though Russia does not have the legal right to own the region and also signed an international treaty, before Vladimir Putin came to power, accepting that Crimea was part of Ukraine. .

Finally, a less tangible goal demanded by the Kremlin is the promotion of what Russia calls “denazification.” Putin accuses the current Ukrainian government, led by Jewish President Volodymyr Zelensky, of being a Nazi — without any proof. With this, the Russian evokes press conferences on Adolf Hitler’s attacks in Europe, especially the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, and the notion of genocide and ethnic cleansing against a people – in this case, against Russian separatists in Ukraine – and tries to characterize their actions not as aggression against another country, as Ukraine, USA and Western Europe accuse, but as an attempt to defend themselves.