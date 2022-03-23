What happens to Ukraine’s Christians if Russia wins the war?

Alan Hall remembers the first time he met Christians in Kiev, Ukraine.

“I worked with the Baptist Church in Ukraine. We worked to get the materials they needed to help them with their Christian witness.”

That was risky work back then, in the 1980s, when Alan was president of international development for the Christian organization Open Doors. It was a time when Ukraine was included in the extensive communist Soviet Union.

For more than 60 years, Open Doors has provided support to Christians around the world who face persecution for their faith, and life for practicing Christians in Ukraine was difficult.

Any form of Christian witness was strictly prohibited under the atheist Soviet Union. However, as Alan recalls, this did not shake the spirits of Christians.

“Often in the UK we can be very passive and reactive towards our faith,” he says. “The church in places like Kiev was not reactionary, Christians were living their faith, they were working proactively.”

The most sought after resource in all the nations of the Soviet empire were Bibles, and Open Doors, following in the footsteps of its founder, Brother André smuggled them into Ukraine by the thousands.

There is no need to do this for Ukrainian Christians for more than three decades. Ukraine left the USSR in 1990. And while some post-Soviet nations fell into totalitarianism, religious freedom remained untouched there. Most of the country still identifies as Christian and nearly two-thirds belong to branches of the Orthodox Church.

Religious freedom at risk

In recent days, as Russian tanks advance on major cities, citizens have taken to the streets to fight, fearful of losing vital freedoms such as democracy. But what about religious freedoms? Could Ukraine go back to the bad old days of underground churches and smuggled Bibles?

Russia itself has tightened its legislation against some forms of missionary activity, with the controversial Yarovaya law passed in 2016. It sees the government imposing legal restrictions and controls on churches, with church leaders sometimes facing interrogation.

However, according to religious persecution analysts at Open Doors, even if the Russian invasion is successful, Ukraine’s churches are unlikely to see a return to Soviet days. “I don’t think Russia is trying to annex Ukraine, so we don’t expect the implementation of Russia’s anti-missionary legislation in Ukraine. However, there would be restrictions,” says one of the analysts.

“Churches could be prevented from obtaining funds from abroad by having visiting pastors from abroad, who would otherwise provide training and imported Christian literature. Even so, I do not expect a wave of arrests and detentions, as in the Soviet Union.”

However, he agrees that the two “rebel” regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, whose new leaders sought support from Moscow, have seen churches stripped of some of their freedoms since 2014. “It is a different situation in the two rebel regions, where the rebels have been developing their own policies towards religion. Authorities confiscated Christian literature and churches were prevented from meeting when regional authorities denied them the necessary registration.”

A key difference between today and the days of Soviet occupation is that President Vladimir Putin’s Russia is not an atheist state. Indeed, to assert his nationalism, Putin has drawn closer to the traditional Russian Orthodox Church in recent years. Church leaders often disapprove of the presence of other denominations, including Baptists and even Roman Catholics, in a region they rightfully consider their own.

There are similar sensations incursions in Ukraine, where the Russian Orthodox Church has been present – as in Russia – for over a thousand years. However, it has a rival. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been present for almost 500 years. And in 2018 it was officially recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople as a legitimate Orthodox Church in its own right, finally severing ties with the Patriarchate of Moscow.

Relations between the two wings of orthodox Christianity were not especially cordial, as Alan recalls from the days of communism. “I can say that in my relations with the Russian Orthodox Church in those years, there was no love lost between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church,” he says. “They were at polar opposites.”

This could spell trouble according to analysts. “What could happen if Ukraine re-enters Russia’s fold is that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church may be under pressure to rejoin Moscow,” he says. “And if they don’t want that, then we’re in trouble.”

However, he doesn’t think the Russian Orthodox Church has the same influence in Russia now as it did in Tsarist days: “Don’t forget that 70 years of atheistic communism has erased many of the old influences that the Russian Orthodox Church had on state bodies. And Putin never recognized them as the official state church.”

Ironically, the current planned invasion appears to be bringing the two wings of Orthodoxy – and the entire Christian Church in Ukraine – closer together.

“I have seen statements from the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox Churches in Ukraine condemning the invasion. I saw the Greek Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine saying the same thing. Baptists have asked for prayer. They are all in agreement with that – none of the Christian communities are supporting Moscow.”

One thing there is no official agreement on is how Ukraine’s Christians should respond to the invasion. While ordinary citizens are picking up guns and Molotov cocktails, what role should they play?

“We urgently need to pray that Christians in Ukraine will hear the voice of the Lord, for guidance and wisdom in this situation – so they can stay strong and spread the gospel despite everything that is happening around them.”

Alan is convinced that while the church may have been free from Soviet persecution since 1990, its passionate commitment to the Gospel has not been erased by the relative ease of subsequent decades.

“I think the spirit of the people there means that they will still stand by the faith, and whether they are old or young, the church will stand. The church will grow and continue to live out its Christian convictions. I think we should pray that they are resolute, wise, attentive, and ready to serve the Lord,” she says.

*THE Open doors is an NGO that works in more than 60 countries in the world defending the religious freedom of Christians. Today, there are over 360 million Christians persecuted for their faith in the world.