WhatsApp GB: See the risks of using a pirated version and how to get back to the official account of the messaging app

WhatsApp is banning user accounts that use pirated version of the official app.

Known as WhatsApp GB, it connects to an official account and offers some extra functions, such as: scheduling messages, the possibility to hide online status and connecting more than one phone number to the same profile.

Dissatisfied with the measure, many people used Twitter to complain and made the topic one of the most talked about topics on the social network.

“I am very unhappy with having to stop using GB Whatsapp. How will I see deleted statuses? leave the online frozen?”, commented an internet user. “Your number is deleted from WhatsApp. Sad news. Meu friend has GB WhatsApp and he was banned and can no longer ‘log’ the number”, said another.

The pirated app was made available for Android phones and could only be downloaded outside the Play Store, Google’s official app store.

In a note to InfoMoneyWhatsApp reported that “there is no other version of WhatsApp other than the official one (WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business).”

It also said that the non-compatible applications are modified versions of WhatsApp. “They were developed by a third party and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp does not support these apps because we cannot validate the security measures implemented by them.”

Data security risks also became a topic on Twitter. “You basically hand over ALL your WhatsApp data to the developers just to get some benefits,” commented one user.

The official versions of WhatsApp are available on the Google and Apple app stores and allow you to use the app over the internet.

What to do if your account has been banned?

According to WhatsApp reported, if you received the “Temporarily banned” notice on WhatsApp, it is likely that you are using an unsupported version of the app instead of the official version, or that there is a suspicion that you are collecting user data from way not allowed (extraction).

“If you do not switch to the official version of the app after being temporarily banned, your account may be permanently banned from WhatsApp,” the company warns.

Extraction is the practice of collecting data, on a small or large scale, using a manual or automated tool, for any prohibited purpose. “These user data collection practices, including phone number, profile picture and WhatsApp message, constitute a violation of WhatsApp’s terms,” ​​the company said. How to get back to the official account? According to the company, chat history may need to be backed up before switching to the official WhatsApp app, and depending on the unofficial app used, you may need to manually transfer the history. To find the app name, tap More options > settings > Help > application data. Follow the steps corresponding to the app name (WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp). On Android, if you use an app like WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, it is recommended to save your chat history before downloading the official WhatsApp app. If the chat history has been previously saved, it will be automatically transferred to the official WhatsApp app Practices to be avoided The company points out some practices that can result in the banning of the WhatsApp account. Look: Junk messages: If a contact asks you to stop sending messages, remove that person from your contact list and avoid contacting them again.

Automated or bulk messages: Do not send bulk messages and automated messages, or make automated calls using WhatsApp;

Third-party contact lists: do not share phone numbers without authorization or use data obtained from illegal sources to message users on WhatsApp or to add them to groups;

Excessive use of broadcast lists: Messages sent from a broadcast list will only be received by users who have added your phone number to their contact list. Accounts that are reported multiple times are banned;

Collection of Personal Data: Do not use WhatsApp to obtain personal data on a large scale for any prohibited purpose, whether manually or automated. These user data collection practices, including phone number, profile picture and WhatsApp message, constitute a violation of use;

Violation of our Terms of Service: The Terms of Service prohibit, among other things, the posting of slanderous messages, threats to users, and any hateful behavior in racial or ethnic terms.

