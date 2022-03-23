WHO: Covid-19 cases continue to increase worldwide, driven by Asia and Europe

+



WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted the importance of progress in global vaccination (Photo: JOSÉ CRUZ/ Agência Brasil)

The secretary general of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned this Wednesday (23) of the increase in cases of Covid-19 around the world, driven mainly by Asia, but also by Europe.

“The global increase in Covid-19 cases continues, driven by major outbreaks in Asia and a new wave in Europe,” he said at a news conference. “Several countries now face their highest death rates since the beginning of the pandemic.”

know more

Ghebreyesus said the recent rise in cases reflects the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant of the disease, particularly its subvariant BA.2, and also the increased risk of life for the unvaccinated, especially among older people.

In this context, the entity once again insisted on the need to advance vaccination in all countries. “Even while some high-income countries propose a second booster dose, a third of the world’s population remains unvaccinated.

“Technical leader of covid-19 at WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove spoke about the recent increase in cases of covid-19 in the world. According to her, this also occurs because of the withdrawal of prophylactic measures that can contain contagions.

Kerkhove once again insisted on the importance of using masks for this purpose, but said that the WHO does not advocate lockdowns, in the current context of the pandemic.

Ukraine

The WHO Secretary-General also highlighted the situation in Ukraine. According to him, the humanitarian situation “continues to deteriorate” in many parts of the country “and is critical in the districts of Mariupol and Bucha”.

He recalled that a month after the Russian invasion, nearly 10 million people, or a quarter of Ukraine’s population, had to leave their homes to flee the violence. “We continue to ask the Russian Federation to stop the war,” urged Ghebreyesus.