Who should continue to wear protective masks against Covid-19

Although several Brazilian states have recently made the use of masks against Covid-19 more flexible, even in closed places, experts argue that some groups should continue to use the protection item as a precaution.

In addition to following what was determined by the legislation of each state or municipality, even with a good portion of society vaccinated, including the second dose, the intensive care physician Rodrigo Bresani warns that it is necessary to evaluate the cases individually.

“For some risk groups, especially elderly patients, immunosuppressed for various reasons, cancer patients, or patients with chronic diseases, it is necessary to be very attentive. Regardless of the new regulations, the orientation for these patients is obviously to continue taking care of themselves”, says Bresani.

The doctor also explains that the use of the protection item is essential for those who, for example, have a family member with a chronic disease or elderly person because, if they do not protect themselves, they will be putting that family member at risk. “These patients, without a shadow of a doubt, must continue to protect themselves. This, of course, assuming that they are already vaccinated, with a second, third dose, but they must continue to use masks in closed and also open environments”, reinforces Bresani.

People with comorbidities, in addition to those who have not yet taken the Covid-19 vaccine, should continue to wear masks. Among the comorbidities are hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The immunosuppressed are those with a disease that affects the immune system, reducing its ability to respond, as is the case with cancer, HIV, transplant patients and others.

Who should keep using

The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases released this Monday 22 recommendations for those who should continue to use masks as personal protection:

Individuals who are symptomatic or who are potentially in contact with transmitters such as: people with symptoms of the common cold, or flu-like syndrome and people who are exposed to contact with symptomatic individuals, such as healthcare professionals, public service workers, family members of symptomatic patients and related situations; Populations most vulnerable to severe Covid-19: the individuals listed below must maintain the use of masks in environments that contain agglomeration of people, especially closed and long-stay places. The) unvaccinated against Covid-19, or who received incomplete immunization (less than three doses, when the booster dose is indicated); B) Immunosuppressed: severe primary immunodeficiency, chemotherapy for cancer, solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs, people living with HIV with a CD4 count less than 200, use of corticosteroids at doses greater than 20 mg/day of prednisone (or equivalent) for a period longer than 14 days, use of drugs that modify the immune response (immunomodular or immunobiological), active autoimmune diseases and patients on hemodialysis. ç) People over 60 years of age (mainly older than 70 years), especially with the presence of chronic diseases, such as arterial hypertension and uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, obesity, cancer, chronic kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, chronic lung diseases (COPD, Emphysema, Asthma, among others), smoking , previous cardiovascular diseases and hematological diseases, among others. d. Pregnant women with or without comorbidities.

According to a recent bulletin from the Brazilian Medical Association, “indiscriminate flexibility can increase the risks to the population, even more to the unvaccinated portion or to the incomplete scheme and especially the immunocompromised”.

Most likely locations

Also according to the recommendations of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, in places with a higher risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, where there is a greater chance of contact with people with less physical distance, it is recommended that all people maintain the use of masks:

public transport (trains, subway, buses and related). In places where there are large agglomerations, especially at certain peak times such as bank agencies, public offices, lottery and educational institutions, among others. Open places when there is agglomeration: bus stops, queues for public or private services, streets that function as commercial corridors and other places with similar characteristics.

According to the society, open or closed places that do not promote agglomeration are at low risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and the use of masks in these places should be an individual decision, when allowed by local legislation.