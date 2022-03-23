Why Chechen soldiers are on both sides of the war

The war in Ukraine has some international aspects in the composition of the military ranks. The Ukrainian government authorized the military service of foreign volunteers with military experience and hired mercenaries. Russia, in turn, also uses mercenaries and seeks to hire soldiers in Syria. These are the best-known examples, along with a curious fact: what explains the presence of Chechen soldiers on both sides of the conflict?

In recent columns here in our space we have commented on both the use of Syrians as “cannon fodder” and the presence of Chechen troops in the Russian army. This mobilization took place right at the beginning of the conflict, in the last week of February. Several thousand soldiers from the Chechen Republic were called up, without a precise number, including hundreds of the main unit, the kadyrovitesa special troop subordinate to Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Russian autonomous republic.

The Russian Federation contains twenty-two republics, nominally autonomous regions with a non-Russian majority population. They have their own constitution and languages ​​with official status. The largest of these is Sakha, in the far east. Home to the Yakuts, a Siberian Turkic people, the republic spans over three million square kilometers. It would be the seventh largest country in the world, larger than India. Their population of less than a million people, however, exemplifies one of the reasons these republics exist.

Historically, they are territorial legacies of the expansion of the Russian Empire, from the 16th century onwards, having gone through processes of Russification and economic integration with the rest of the country. In the last thirty years, the federal arrangement has made it possible to unite regional autonomy with greater international representation, as autonomous republics are subordinate to the federal government in matters such as defense and foreign policy. Alone, with a tiny population density, the Sakha Republic would hardly have this representation.

Who are the Chechens?

Chechnya is one of the best known Russian republics, home to the people of the same name and one of the Russian republics with the lowest proportion of Russian population. The Chechens are a Ciscaucasian people, historically called the Nakh, along with the Ingush, who are also represented in a Russian republic. The language of these people is quite different from Russian and most of them are Sunni Muslims. Even Chechen military personnel are exceptionally allowed to keep beards.

Moscow’s use of Chechen soldiers was initially motivated by the need to reduce casualties among ethnic Russians, something that could increase protests in cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg. It would also serve to increase the intensity and combativeness in some sectors of the conflict, marked by several preliminary reports of low morale and combativeness in some Russian troops. This was sometimes classified as “shock value” by some voices in the press, the use of the supposed “ferocity” of the Chechens as propaganda against enemy soldiers.

Many of these soldiers are veterans of the Chechen wars, marked by brutal violence and the destruction of Grozny. Possible Russian propaganda, the stereotype, however, ended up being adopted by Ukrainian propaganda. Chechens were compared to “barbarians”. The official profile of the Ukrainian National Guard, which includes several neo-Nazi militias such as the Azov battalion, shared the image of members of the group passing lard on bullets against “Kadyrov’s orcs”. In this case, “orcs” are monsters from the Lord of the Rings universe, inhuman and vile by nature.

The practice of smearing projectiles with lard was allegedly created by US troops fighting Muslim guerrillas during the colonial occupation of the Philippines, as a way of “preventing” the targeted person from going to Paradise, due to contact with the pig. The propaganda, however, ignores or does not explain that there are Chechen fighters on both sides of the war. Advertisements can be useful tools to mobilize people, manipulating their passions, but they are far from being an interesting or enlightening sample of reality.

Russian conquests

Since 2014, Ukraine has had the Dzhokhar Dudayev battalion, made up of hundreds of Chechen volunteers, most of them veterans of previous wars. Its founder was Isa Munayev. When the First Chechen War started in 1993, he was a policeman in Grozny. Nine years later, when the second began, he was a colonel in the Chechen forces. He sought exile in Denmark in 2004 after Russian advances.

In 2014, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, he went to Ukraine, where he organized the battalion named in honor of Chechnya’s independence leader of the early 1990s. The battalion’s focus was the struggle in the Don Basin against separatists. pro-Russia. It was there, in Donetsk, that he died in combat in February 2015, being posthumously honored as a Hero of Ukraine. He was one of hundreds, perhaps even two thousand, of Chechens fighting for Ukraine. Or, rather, against Russia.

The Ciscaucasian region began to be conquered by the Russian Empire in the 17th century. This process of conquest was consolidated in the 19th century, and precisely the regions of Chechnya and Ingushetia were among the last to be conquered, in part due to the mountainous relief that favors resistance insurgencies. Since then there have been resistance movements against Russian rule in Chechnya. Broadly speaking, there are both political and religious autonomist movements that base this resistance on Islam.

Due to its small size, Chechnya was not a republic of the Soviet Union, like Russia itself or Ukraine. They were autonomous republics of the Russian Federative Soviet Socialist Republic, using the official name. A status similar to what exists today. This was the legal reason for the non-recognition of Chechen secessionism in the early 1990s, when the aforementioned Dzhokhar Dudayev declared the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.

The Russian reaction initially failed and, in practice, Chechnya maintained its independence for a few years. In addition to the legal argument, two other concerns motivated Russian military action. First, to prevent this from inspiring other republics to declare independence, such as Dagestan or Tatarstan. Second, the Ciscaucasian region is economically important, with refineries, gas and oil pipelines transporting hydrocarbons from the Caspian Sea.

War in the future?

The end of the quest for Chechen independence came with the Second Chechen War, essential for the rise and consolidation of Putin, between 1990 and 2000, with guerrillas resisting until 2010. Something remarkable in this process was the change of sides of the Kadyrov family. Akhmad was one of the top Chechen leaders, and in 1999 he reached an agreement with Russia. He was assassinated in 2004 by Chechen jihadists and succeeded by his son Ramzan Kadyrov, now the head of Chechnya and an ally of Putin.

The murder illustrates the division among Chechens, whose majority male population has military training and experience. On the one hand, those who favor their traditional loyalties to the head of the republic and, consequently, to Russia. On the other hand, those who maintain an independence struggle and do not recognize the Moscow government, fighting in Georgia and Ukraine against what they see as the same imperial power that dominates their homeland.

As a curiosity, one of the places with the largest Chechen community in the world is Poland, in part because they are two peoples who see Russia as a historically dominating power. The fact is that the presence of Chechen soldiers on both sides of the current conflict goes beyond the mere use of mercenaries and is part of a larger dispute involving Russia. It also serves as a reminder that Chechnya is a place whose importance goes beyond the puns typical of wartime Brazilian television, and a new war in the Caucasus cannot be entirely ruled out for the foreseeable future.