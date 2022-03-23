William and Kate’s visit overshadowed by protests demanding reparations for slavery | british royal family

William and Kate begin, this Tuesday, a tour of Jamaica, before heading to the Bahamas. But the tour of the countries where Elizabeth II remains head of state is not going as expected. After some demonstrations in Belize forced the planned itinerary to be changed, in Jamaica the day of the arrival of the Dukes of Cambridge is being marked by protests.

Dozens of people gathered at the British High Commission in the capital Kingston, singing traditional Rastafarian songs and holding signs with the phrase “seh yuh yuh sorry” — a phrase in Jamaican Patoa urging the UK to apologize.

“I am a descendant of great African ancestors, I owe them to me to be here,” said Hujae Hutchinson, a 27-year-old customer service worker who attended the rally, during which activists read 60 reasons for reparations. . “I want to make the British crown recognize that it has committed a great crime against the African people and that it must apologize and give back what it took from its ancestors.”

A letter published before the visit and signed by 100 Jamaican politicians, lawyers and artists stated that reparations were necessary “to begin a process of healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation”.

Last year, the Jamaican government announced its intention to ask Britain for compensation for forcibly transporting some 600,000 people from Africa to work on sugar cane and banana plantations, lining the pockets of slavers. Jamaican lawmaker Mike Henry has proposed compensation of £7.6 billion (€9,138 million), a figure that stems from a £20 million (€24 million) payment the British government made in 1837 to compensate landowners. of slaves in the British colonies for the emancipation of enslaved people.

Jamaica, which celebrates 60 years of independence in August, has shown a willingness to follow the example of Barbados, which became, four months ago, the youngest republic in the world, cutting ties with the queen and with the colonial past. (but remained a member of the Commonwealth).

Marlene Malahoo Forte, who served as Jamaica’s attorney general until January, said a month before leaving her post that she had received instructions from the country’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, to reform the constitution to move the country from a monarchy. constitution for a republic.

However, as Marlene Malahoo Forte explained to the newspaper Jamaica Observerthe Jamaican process will be more complicated than the one seen in Barbados, as the Constitution of Jamaica requires that the matter be ratified.