With 295 people on board, cargo caught fire in the plane’s hold at 40,000 feet.





A dangerous fire incident aboard an Airbus A350, when flying at 40,000 feet (12,190 meters), took place this Monday, March 21, over Pakistan.

The aircraft involved was the Airbus A350-900 registered under registration A7-ALZ, operated by Qatar Airlines, when it was performing flight QR-579 from Delhi, India, to Doha, Qatar, with 283 passengers and 12 crew.

The flight had been en route for about 1.5 hours from takeoff, northwest of Karachi, Pakistan, when pilots received an indication of smoke in the aircraft’s hold.

Faced with the risk of a fire on board, they immediately diverted to Karachi and made a safe landing at 5:45 am on runway 25L, about 30 minutes after the diversion.

The aircraft was stopped on the runway, proceeding with the disembarkation of passengers by mobile stairs that were already on standby for the situation.

A subsequent inspection of the interior of the hold revealed evidence of heat and fire in one of the cargo containers, which was still emitting smoke even when it was removed from the Airbus A350. The runway was closed for about 2.5 hours during the proceedings.

The aircraft remained on the ground for about 22 hours, and then was taken to Doha in the early hours of Tuesday, March 22nd. Until the publication of this article, there was no information about damage to the aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has opened an investigation into the incident.



