Woman put so much effort in childbirth that her eye popped out of its socket – Lifestyle

23-year-old Bethany Collins went viral after sharing an unusual fact on her TikTok: she made so much effort during labor that one of her eyes popped out of its socket!

According to his account on the social network, even the doctor was surprised by the fact. “My doctor said ‘wow, I’ve never seen this happen before’!” The discomfort lasted six weeks, when finally Bethany’s eye returned to normal.

She shared the photos from the day of the birth on her TikTok, with the captions explaining what happened, and the post has already had 1.8 million views.





According to the New York Post, although uncommon, this condition can occur with some pregnant women, as the effort required by childbirth can increase blood pressure and thus cause eye discomfort due to ruptured vessels. However, it is something that usually returns to normal quickly, without major damage.

Other mothers identified with Bethany’s account. One follower wrote: “My eyes bled because I put so much effort in childbirth, I looked scary.” And another said, in a joking tone: “Reasons not to get pregnant.”



