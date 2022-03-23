Xbox Receives Customized Version of “Sonic 2” Movie | esports

A few days before the premiere of the movie “Sonic 2”, Microsoft announced last Tuesday (22) that the Xbox Series S will win a themed version inspired by the new adventure of the blue hedgehog in theaters. The console features images of Sonic and Knuckles, in addition to the traditional golden ring. The protagonists of the feature also received custom controls in blue and red colors, and have a furry texture just like the characters.
The news caused great repercussion on social networks, especially on the part of the gamer community. Some fans joked about the style of the controls.
The products are not for sale and only one person will get the items through a raffle. To participate, you must follow the official Xbox account on Twitter and repost the following post with the #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes, by April 4, 2022.