Zelensky again asks for meeting with Putin and proposes to hand over Crimea and Donbass

In an interview with state TV, the Ukrainian president said that a direct meeting is the only way to cease-fire and avoid World War III.

Volodymyr Zelensky again asked for a direct meeting with Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire. In an interview shown on Tuesday, 22, by Ukrainian state TV, he said he was willing to “discuss all issues in detail”, including the handover of the region of Crimea and Donbass, pro-Russia that were taken by Putin. “If I have this opportunity and Russia has the desire, we will go through all the questions,” Zelensky told reporters. The recognition of the independence of the breakaway regions and the acceptance of Ukraine of the annexation of Crimea, are some of the Kremlin’s demands to end the war that has been going on since February 24 and is already about to complete a month.

According to Zelensky, a meeting with Putin would be the only way to reach a ceasefire and avoid a Third World War. The Ukrainian president also said he was willing to hold any kind of meeting with the Russian leader. “I think we have to use any format, any chance to have a possibility of negotiation, possibility of talking to Putin. But if those attempts fail, it would mean that this is a Third World War,” he declared. Despite signaling his willingness to negotiate the status of the three areas – Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk – Zelensky insisted that they are all part of Ukraine and that the country will not surrender. On Monday, the 21st, the president of Ukraine declared that his country will not give in to the threats and ultimatums of the Kremlin during the Russian invasion, and that for that to happen “first they will have to destroy us all, only then will their ultimatums be respected”. . However, he also said that “without negotiations we will not be able to end the war”.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have stalled since last week when representatives of the two countries met for the fourth round. Mikhailo Podoliak, negotiator from Ukraine, tweeted that it was a very difficult and viscous process, as there were fundamental contradictions, but that “there is certainly room for concessions”. According to a report published on Wednesday, 16, by the Financial Times, a draft with 15 points, including the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territories, the adoption of a neutral position by Kiev and limits to the performance of its Armed Forces, had already been drafted. Neither side confirmed the information. However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Cavusoglu on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine are close to an agreement on key issues that could lead to a ceasefire soon.