Zelensky calls for meeting with Putin, proposes handing over pro-Russian cities

In an attempt to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that he may hand over control of breakaway regions such as Donbass and Crimea, annexed to Russia in 2014.

This Tuesday (22/3), in an interview shown on Ukrainian state TV, Zelensky again proposed a conversation with Putin to discuss the end of the war.

“If I have this opportunity and Russia has the desire, we can address all issues. Would we settle everything there? No, but there is a possibility that we can at least partially stop the war,” she highlighted.

Despite the signal, the Ukrainian president defended that the regions should be “returned” to Ukraine by Russia. “At the first meeting with the president of Russia, I am ready to address these issues,” he said.

During the conversation, Zelensky ruled out handing over Uranian cities like Kiev, the capital and heart of power; Kharkiv; and Mariupol. “Ukraine cannot accept ultimatums from Russia. First of all, we will all have to be destroyed, only then will your ultimatums be respected,” he concluded.

stalled negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said the war was expected to end in two to three weeks. According to the minister, Russia has few supplies to continue the military onslaught.

On Tuesday, Kremlin government spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for negotiations to resume. “I would like the negotiations to be more energetic, more substantial”, highlighted the representative of Vladimir Putin.

UN gives ultimatum

About to complete a month, the conflict in Eastern Europe seems far from over. The United Nations (UN) gave an ultimatum for the end of the war and stressed that the negotiations – which, in recent days, have been stagnant – must continue.

This Tuesday, in an interview with reporters from international news agencies, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, categorically called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

“This war is not winnable. Sooner or later, you will have to move from the battlefields to the peace table. This is inevitable. The only question is how many more lives must be lost? How many more bombs must fall?” he warned.