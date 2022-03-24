580 children born in Brazil were deported by the US to Haiti, says NGO | World

A report released by the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday (24) identified that 580 children born in Brazil were deported by the US to Haiti between September 2021 and February 2022. These are children of Haitian parents. Another body, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that there are irregular situations in the deportations.

According to the document, from January 1, 2021 to February 26, 2022, 25,765 people were expelled or deported to Haiti.

“Most US returnees had left Haiti years earlier, fleeing an already difficult economic and security situation, and were living in Chile or Brazil before traveling to the US. Some experienced violence, including sexual abuse, en route US,” HRW said.

2 of 2 A street in Port-au-Prince in December 2021 — Photo: César Muñoz Acebes/Human Rights Watch A street in Port-au-Prince in December 2021 — Photo: César Muñoz Acebes/Human Rights Watch

Due to the alleged irregularities of the US government, the international entity asked the US to stop the expulsions.

“The United States must immediately stop the inappropriate use of Title 42, a section of US health care law, to expel people to Haiti and elsewhere,” Human Rights Watch said.

From September 19, 2021 to February 14, 2022, the US sent around 2,300 children born abroad to Haitian parents to Haiti, the IOM reported. Of these, about 1,600 were born in Chile; another 580 in Brazil and about 140 in other countries, including the Bahamas, Argentina, Mexico and Venezuela.

“Haitians held in US border prisons reported adverse conditions, including insufficient food, lack of access to showers or hygiene products for weeks, and lack of medical care,” the document reads.