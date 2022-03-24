A new subscription service comes to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass not only offers its subscribers the possibility to enjoy a very extensive catalog of games, but sometimes it also offers the possibility to temporarily enjoy an external service for users at no additional cost.

A few months ago, the service offered the possibility to enjoy 75 days of Crunchyroll, the biggest anime streaming service on the planet, and now it has been confirmed that a new service is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in collaboration, with Marvel as the protagonist.

As confirmed by the official Marvel Entertainment account, Marvel Unlimited, the service with which we can see the comics will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as was the case that we commented on Crunchyroll.

Thanks to this collaboration between Xbox and Marvel, users will be able to enjoy up to 3 months of subscription to Marvel Unlimited, where we will find more than 29,000 comics, from many of the company’s sagas, such as The Avengers, Assemble, Iron Man, Spider-Man and much more.

It should be noted that the offer will only be available to new Marvel Unlimited subscribers, and that only one subscription can be claimed per account. You can claim it until May 31, 2022, with the possibility to redeem it until June 30 this year.