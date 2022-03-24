After warning from Anvisa, doctor advises patients not to suspend medication to control blood pressure without indication – Acorda Cidade

Published on 03/22/2022 08:37.

The cardiologist, who has worked in the area for 35 years, pointed out that Anvisa’s alert is useful and valid, but patients should not suspend the drug overnight.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

Laiane Cruz

Updated at 2:35 pm

After the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) requested the withdrawal of ‘sartanas’ drugs, to investigate impurities, the Sanofi Medley laboratory preventively collected all batches of 50 mg and 100 mg Losartana potassium; losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg + 12.5 mg and losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg + 25 mg. This action lit the alert of patients using these drugs.

According to cardiologist André Almeida, in an interview with Acorda Cidade, ‘sartana’ is a medication to control blood pressure and that can also be used for patients who have heart failure, popularly known as weak heart.

Photo: Ney Silva/ Acorda Cidade

“These substances are brought from outside the country for the production of medicines, and Anvisa needs to clarify why these impurities were found. They were probably not well-crafted products. When nitrozamine was detected in some batches of Losartan, when used for a long time, the person can have a certain type of cancer. The population should be aware that it is not the short-term use that harms, it is the long-term use that increases the risk of cancer”, explained the doctor.

He stressed that despite the warning sign, patients using these drugs should not discontinue their use indiscriminately.

“What the population cannot and should not do now is to abruptly suspend the use of blood pressure medication, even losartan, without first talking to their doctor. Because the person who has high blood pressure and who needs losartan to control their hypertension, if they abruptly stop using this drug, the chance of the pressure rising is very high. And the pressure having a crisis, also increases the chance of a stroke, stroke, heart attack, decompensate heart failure”, he informed.

The cardiologist, who has worked in the area for 35 years, pointed out that Anvisa’s alert is useful and valid, but patients should not suspend the drug overnight.

“The approach is to continue using the medication, schedule a return visit to your doctor, so that he can replace Losartan with another type of medication, which will also help control blood pressure and maintain heart failure. There are several drugs to control high blood pressure. Cardiologists and clinicians know this. What is being sold is as if Losartan is the only blood pressure drug and it is not. There are several others. A range of options”, highlighted the doctor André Almeida.

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day