ALERT FOR DENGUE OUTBREAK IN LAJEADO. See how to take a quick test

Rapid detection tests and what you need to know about insecticide application

In order to guide the population about the application of insecticides to combat adult Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the Municipal Health Department (Sesa) of Lajeado presents information about this procedure. In addition, the municipality acquired rapid tests to identify the disease, which will help to speed up the diagnosis of dengue in the city.

Regarding the use of insecticides, the coordinator of Environmental Surveillance, Catiana Lanius, explains that this is a complementary action because it only attacks adult mosquitoes. Eggs and larvae are not affected by the insecticide, so it is necessary to continue working to eliminate breeding sites to reduce the circulation of the virus.

– The most effective way to combat the spread of mosquitoes is to eliminate breeding sites in and around houses, an action that must be carried out by residents on a weekly basis, reviewing all spaces, eliminating, treating or covering any and all types of water deposits. , whether temporary or not – explains Catiana.

The insecticide has already been applied 3 times in the Bom Pastor neighborhood (the 8th, 14th and 17th), at Florestal/Moinhos/Centro on the 15th and 22nd, at Americano/Centro on the 16th, and at Montanha on the 21st. the next few days is to apply in the American, Centro, Montanha, Floresta and Moinhos neighborhoods and also in the cemeteries.

What is important to know about insecticides

– Sesa performs the application of chemical insecticide UBV (Ultra Low Volume), popularly known as smoke. The action aims to block the transmission of Dengue and has a partnership with the State Department of Health.

– The work is done only in areas that have high rates of cases of the disease and is scheduled to occur in three cycles (three times) in the same location. Therefore, it is important that people suspected of being contaminated take the exam to verify. The exam is available free of charge through SUS. With the exam, the municipality can have the scenario of the severity of the disease in each region and carry out the most appropriate actions for each case.

– The time to apply the insecticide is in the morning, between 5 am and 8 am, and in the late afternoon, between 5 pm and 8 pm. These times are the most suitable because they aim to reach the adult mosquito, and it is at these times that it is most active. The insecticide kills only the mosquitoes that are flying, at the time of spraying, and when they are hit by the product.

– It is important to clarify that the insecticide is not applied in situations of rain, drizzle or high humidity as this harms the product from reaching the mosquito.

– It is recommended to the population of the areas where the insecticide will be applied:

Keep open: doors, windows and curtains to make it easier for the insecticide to enter the house;

Keep covered: food, water filters, kitchen utensils and clothing;

Store indoors: animal drinking fountains, bird cages and aquariums;

Protect boxes from stingless bees;

Keep children, elderly and allergic people in a room with the door and windows closed, staying like this for 30 minutes after application,

During the application of the insecticide, stay indoors.

Rapid tests to identify dengue

The Municipal Health Department is starting to make available at health posts and at the UPA a rapid test to detect dengue. The rapid test allows the identification of the disease in a shorter time and should be done between the first and fifth day of symptoms. They will be used upon medical evaluation when there is a need to speed up the diagnosis.

To do the test, a drop of blood is collected from the patient, placed in a plastic cassette with a solution and waiting for the result, which comes out in 10 minutes. In case of symptoms compatible with dengue but a negative result, the health professional can guide the patient to collect blood for the IgM serological test.

According to preliminary data this Wednesday, 03/22, the outbreak of dengue in the municipality accounted for 193 confirmed cases. Another 46 were negative, and more than 900 suspected cases are awaiting results (either waiting for the ideal time to collect the material for examination, or waiting for the result or being a positive case with incomplete registration data in the system).