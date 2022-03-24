AMD Details FSR 2.0 Information: Compatibility with Xbox and NVIDIA GPUs

Feature will require more processing and popular GPUs are left out of the list

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) continues and now it’s AMD’s turn to show news about the upcoming FidelityFX Super Resolution. FSR 2.0 will improve everything that the current one already does, in addition to expanding its support to more different ecosystems, such as Xbox, in addition to more generations of video cards, according to AMD. The feature will be available to developers starting next quarter.

The company makes it clear that the FSR 2.0 will be more demanding by using new techniques that demand more firepower from GPUs, but still delivering superior performance when using it, compared to native game. At 1080p, the minimum resolution recommended for using the resource, AMD recommends above the Radeon RX 590 on its side, and from the GeForce GTX 1070 by NVIDIA. That is, the popular RX 580 and GTX 1060 are out, although AMD says the “recommendations must change”, up or down, we’ll know in the future.

The new version of FidelityFX Super Resolution will have four modes: quality, balanced, performance and ultra performance. As with the current filter, the higher the native resolution, the higher the rendering resolution, depending on the mode used. For example, if you play at 1080p, using quality mode, the game will render at 720p, or from 4K to 1440p.

No new videos with the technology in action have been released yet (apart from the ones already presented), but AMD has published 4K images of Deathloop using the four modes, you can view them in the links below:



In the unveiling of the AMD FSR on its debut, a highlight was the rapid implementation of the feature. Some developers said that the process took a short time, like a few days. Now, with FSR 2.0, this will depend on a few variables. If the game already supports DLSS 2.0, this time may be less than three days. On the other hand, those that don’t have NVIDIA’s feature, normally, should take about a month, which changes the scenario in relation to implementation.

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 will improve the overall picture in all different modes, according to AMD. The feature arrives with dynamic resolution support, no hardware with Machine Learning support is required, remains Open Source, in addition to the aforementioned Xbox support.

