AME: Drug for treating spinal muscular atrophy is included in SUS

The drug Risdiplam for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type I was incorporated into the Unified Health System (SUS) through ordinance SCTIE/MS No. 19. The drug is expected to be available within 180 days.

This is the third medication for EB and the first in the history of oral use, which must be administered once a day, using the oral syringe provided, at the same time every day.

Check the recommended daily dose:

Age and body weight Recommended daily dose

2 months to < 2 years of age 0.20 mg/kg

≥ 2 years of age (< 20 kg) 0.25 mg/kg

≥ 2 years of age (≥ 20 kg) 5 mg

clinical trials

In the United States, the drug has been approved for SMA types 1, 2 and 3 in the treatment of adults and children aged 2 months to 60 years.

In two clinical trials, its use improved motor function in patients of different ages and different levels of disease severity in all types evaluated. Babies began to live without permanent ventilation and were able to sit without support.

Its great differential is its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which prevents and/or hinders the passage of substances from the blood to the central nervous system, managing to act on all the cells of the body.

More about AME

This is one of more than 8,000 rare diseases known worldwide, affecting between 7 and 10 babies in every 100,000 live births, being the largest genetic cause of death for children up to two years of age.

The condition is degenerative and has no cure. Their progressive weakness compromises basic functions such as breathing, eating and walking. In Brazil, there is still no epidemiological study that indicates the exact number of individuals affected by the disease.

There are four subtypes of SMA, according to the age of onset of symptoms. Type 1 is the most serious of the disease. Its incidence is 1 case for every 6 to 11 thousand live births.

The earlier the diagnosis, the better.

The sooner SMA is diagnosed and treated, the greater the chances of children’s development and quality of life.

According to experts, the observation of the babies’ motor milestones by the parents is essential for the identification of the disease, such as noting if the children are conquering movements such as lying down and rolling over, sitting without support or even walking at the expected age.

Although everyone has their time, knowing that the baby has not yet achieved some movement in the expected time or that he has achieved, but later lost the ability, is very important so that the pediatrician can refer him to a specialist and make the correct diagnosis. .

Author:

Journalist graduated from Universidade Estácio de Sá (UNESA), postgraduate in Communication with the Market from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM) and in Strategic Communication Management from Instituto de Gestão e Comunicação (IGEC/FACHA)

