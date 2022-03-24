Anvisa collects infant formula with suspected contamination. see the brands



Facade of the headquarters of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).



Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil









The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined the recall of five brands of powdered infant formula batches, from the company Abbott Nutrition, on suspicion of contamination by lethal bacteria. The importation, commercialization, distribution, advertising and use of suspect lots is also prohibited in Brazil. The information is from the O Globo website.

The powdered infant formula brands that had the recall determined are Human Milk Fortifier, Similac PM 60/40, Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, which were manufactured in the city of Sturgis, in the United States.

According to O Globo, the measure is part of an international alert made after the opening of an investigation into four hospitalizations of babies under six months of age, and one death, who consumed the products. An inspection of the Sturgis plant was carried out and it found harmful bacteria on surfaces in areas where powdered infant formula is produced.

In the investigation, carried out by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the US regulatory body, the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause serious foodborne illness, especially in babies, was found at the factory. In addition, Anvisa reported that three of the children who became ill had infections with the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii, and the other with Salmonella Newport.

Batches with suspected contamination start with the first two digits between 22 and 37, containing K8, SH or Z2, and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later.

In the case of formulas with the above digits, the recommendation of the health agency is that the product is not consumed and that Abbott be contacted to return the product by phone 08008912690 or by email

[email protected]









