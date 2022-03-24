Anvisa orders the collection of infant formulas on suspicion of contamination

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) determined the recall of infant formulas from the brands Human Milk Fortifier, Similac PM 60/40, Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, from Abott Nutrition. The warning came after the US regulatory agency, the FDA, began investigating the death of one baby and the hospitalization of four others after consuming these products.

According to a statement from the agency, three of these babies had infection with the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii, which has a high fatality rate among newborns. The FDA said it found several Cronobacter samples at Abbott’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The company, however, reported that it did not detect these bacteria in the product and that the collection is “preventive”.

None of these brands have an active registration in Brazil. Anvisa recommended that consumers avoid buying imported infant formula over the internet, due to the difficulty in knowing the origin and regularity of the product.

How to identify products

Affected formulas have a multi-digit number on the bottom of the package, starting with the first two digits between 22 and 37, containing K8, SH, or Z2, and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later, as shown in the Image.

How to recognize recalled batches of infant formula Image: Reproduction/Anvisa

On the 10th, Anvisa informed that the representative of Abott Nutrition in Brazil said that there was no importation of the products that are being collected.

The agency said it was investigating which products were marketed by the company in the country, and banned the importation, marketing, distribution, advertising and use of the suspect batches. The company can be contacted by phone 08008912690 or by email [email protected]

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend breastfeeding up to two years of age or more and exclusively until six months of age.