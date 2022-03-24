Anvisa orders to collect batches of five brands of infant formula after death and hospitalizations – Country

The National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) ordered the collection of batches of powdered infant formula Human Milk Fortifier, Similac PM 60/40, Similac, Alimentum and EleCare suspected of contamination by harmful bacteria. THE death of a baby and the hospitalization of another four are investigated.

The products were all manufactured in the city of Sturgis, in the United States, by the company Abbott Nutrition. An inspection at the factory, carried out on the 18th, he found a bacterium on surfaces in production areas. The information is from The globe.

Three of the hospitalized children, according to Anvisa, became ill and had infections with the bacteria. Cronobacter sakazakii. Another had the Salmonella Newport.

The US health regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), held investigation who discovered the presence of the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, causing serious foodborne illness, especially in babies.

The inspection concluded that the factory did not have a control system that covered all stages of processing that would prevent microbial contamination of the powdered formula. The staff also did not wear protective clothing.

In addition to collecting lots, Anvisa also prohibited the importation, the commercialization, distribution, advertising and use of batches of formulas with suspicion.

How to identify batches?

To identify possibly contaminated lots, it is necessary to look at the digits at the bottom of the package.

Numbers have the first two digits between 22 and 37, with K8, SH or Z2, and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later.

What to do in case of positive identification of lots?

Anvisa’s recommendation is that the product is not consumed and that the Abbott to be contacted to return the product by calling 0800-891-2690 or by emailing [email protected]