Argentine driver breaks world alcohol per liter of blood record

An Argentine driver broke his world record of alcohol per liter of blood, on the morning of this Monday (22). According to the foreign portal Clarinthe breathalyzer test recorded 5.5 grams after a man suffered an accident in Necochea, on the Atlantic coast of Buenos Aires.

The number, never seen before, shocked the agents traffic arriving at the site. Experts were surprised that the driver was able to get into the vehicle, start it and drive without passing out, despite the amount of alcohol in the body.

The Civil Defense agent of the Argentine capital, César Ciancaglini, was grateful for the fact that there were no casualties.

“It was a miracle that we didn’t have a worse tragedy. We have to be thankful that there wasn’t a worse accident, because the laws are too loose regarding the use of alcohol,” he told the newspaper.

César Ciancaglini Civil Defense Agent “When we saw the 5.5 that the alcohol test made by the traffic inspectors showed, we were amazed, we couldn’t believe it”.

Light pole collision

O accident happened at approximately 5 am when the driver, who was driving a Nissan Tiida model vehicle, collided with a light pole.

Traffic officers saw the front of the car completely destroyed and the remains of the front of the Nissan scattered over several meters. Thus, they found that the vehicle was at high speed.



The man did not turn at the roundabout and hit the light pole.



The car was taken to a municipal warehouse, while the man was admitted to hospital with minor injuries. He has not been named.

Number aroused suspicion

The good functionality of the device, with which the breathalyzer test is measured, was questioned by local media outlets. The portal four winds questioned the possibility that the equipment was out of calibration “due to lack of maintenance”.

For them, the item is “unreliable”. In addition, experts pointed out that a person with 3 grams of alcohol in their blood is already close to an ethyl coma. Thus, he lacks the reflexes necessary to be able to drive a car.

previous record

The world record previously recorded had been held by a Spaniard. In 2016, a man presented 4.75 grams of alcohol per liter of blood while driving through Libourne, France.