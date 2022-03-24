At NATO meeting, Zelensky accuses Putin of using chemical bombs, asks for military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday asked the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for “unrestricted military aid”, so that his country can face the Russian army, which Kiev is currently fighting “under unequal conditions”. ”.

“To save the population and our cities, Ukraine needs unrestricted military aid. Just as Russia unrestrictedly uses its entire arsenal against us,” Zelensky said in a video message to the heads of state and government of the Atlantic alliance, who are taking part in an extraordinary meeting in Brussels.

“The Ukrainian army has been resisting for a month in unequal conditions! I have been repeating the same thing for a month,” he said.

The president reiterated calls for fighter jets and tanks, especially to “unblock” Mariupol, Berdyansk or Melitopol, cities in southern Ukraine under siege or occupied by the Russian army.

“You have thousands of fighter planes. But they haven’t given us any yet,” he said.

“They have at least 20,000 tanks… Ukraine asked for 1% of all their tanks! Deliver or sell! But we still don’t have a clear answer.”

Zelensky also accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs in attacks against the country.

“This morning (…) two phosphorus bombs were used. Again adults and children died,” said Zelensky, referring to accusations by the government of the Lugansk region (East) after bombings in the city of Rubizhne.