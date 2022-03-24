Biden Meets European Leaders and NATO Secretary General in Brussels | Ukraine and Russia

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is meeting this Thursday (24) in Brussels with the leaders of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the secretary general of the military alliance in Brussels, Belgium, for an extraordinary summit of the organization on the war in Ukraine.
Leaders of NATO member countries meet at the start of the military alliance summit on Thursday (24) in Brussels – Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/ Reuters
Biden will participate in meetings throughout the day with the other European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron. On Friday, he will fly to Ukraine’s neighboring Poland, which is now at the forefront of what some experts are calling a “new Cold War”. On Saturday, the American leader will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Biden’s intense diplomatic agenda will focus on confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wants to force Ukraine to renounce its pro-Western stance.
US President Joe Biden (left) with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the entrance to the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday (24) – Photo: Reuters
UK approves sanctions
Earlier, the UK expanded its sanctions package to Russian entities such as Gazprobrank, Alfa Bank and state-owned Sovcomflot.
Thursday’s NATO summit is expected to approve a new joint package of sanctions against Moscow in an attempt to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop bombing Ukraine and reach an agreement with the neighboring country. Both sides, however, admit that there is no progress in the peace dialogue, which has been going on for more than a week.