‘Brussels summit will show who betrayed us’: says Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky video alerted Western leaders gathered in Brussels, the Belgian capital, that Putin is exercising his economic power to prevent other countries from intervening in the war.

“We know that the Russians have already started lobbying for their interests. These are the interests of the invasion. We know that they are working with some partners,” Zelensky said before the summits of the G7, a group of the most industrialized countries in the world, of NATO ( North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the European Union, which will be held in Brussels on Thursday (24).

“In these three summits we will see who is a friend, who is a partner and who has betrayed us for money”, declared Zelensky, in addition to stating that Ukraine’s firm position will be represented in the meetings with world leaders.bThe President of Ukraine will address the summit of the Organization of North Atlantic Treaty.

“Save your children from the war,” Zelensky tells Russians

Also during the video statement, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Russians and said: “Save your children from the war”.

Once again, Zelensky reaffirmed that his country never threatened Russia’s security, and added that Russian propagandists “lied about the war, which is paid for by their taxes.”

Ukraine’s president also said that they are doing everything they can to bring peace “not for yours”, addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops, but “for our land. For our people. doing everything to put an end to the invasion. And when we succeed, you will have at least one certainty: your children will no longer be sent to die on our land, on our territory,” added Zelensky.