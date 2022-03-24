Can subvariant BA.2 cause a new spike in Covid cases in Brazil?

The current wave of Covid-19 in Asia and in part of Europe has put the world on alert again about the possibility of the coronavirus causing new peaks in countries where the disease is already practically under control.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Wednesday (23/3) that BA.2, a subvariant of Ômicron, is responsible for 86% of global cases of Covid-19, according to available genomic sequencing data. . Once again, the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was emphatic in stating that the pandemic is not over.

In the United States, about one in three cases of Covid-19 are already caused by BA.2. In the northeast of the country, including the states of New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, BA.2 represents more than half of the cases.

Health experts heard by the metropolises assess that it is possible that the subvariant causes a new wave of infections also in Brazil, as occurred at the beginning of the year with the initial variant, BA.1.

However, this time, due to the advance of vaccination and the characteristics of the subvariant, positive diagnoses would not be able to put pressure on the public health system.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (42) ***coronavirus-covid-africa-variant-health In early February of this year, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) identified for the first time the presence of Ômicron’s BA.2 subvariant in BrazilGetty Images ***2020-05-19t125619z_1052911345_rc2org9mngt0_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus-rki-study Studies carried out in other countries indicate that the BA.2 subtype is up to 33% more transmissible than the original version of the Ômicron variant (BA.1) and has a greater capacity to infect people who have already been vaccinated. Brazil Agency ***covid variant Although it has only now been identified in the country, the subtype is already dominant in Denmark and has been growing in other countries, such as the United Kingdom.Geber86/ Getty Images ***covid The disease repeats a characteristic that Ômicron already had: a tendency to have a condition much more in the upper airways than in the lower airways, which makes the infection milder.iStock ***covid variant 1 According to the World Health Organization, the subvariant is more difficult to identify in genomic sequencing tests. According to the WHO, which constantly monitors the evolution of SARS-CoV-2, so far it has not been possible to establish how and where the subvariants of Ômicron originated and evolved.metropolises ***vaccination_contra_a_covid-19_no_parque_da_cidade19062101572 Research shows that BA.2 infects more people immunized with the primary vaccination schedule and patients who took the booster dose, compared to BA.1 Brazil Agency ***oxford_astrazeneca_2701214156_1 vaccine In this way, it has a greater ability to escape the protection generated by vaccines. Despite the high transmissibility, the new subvariant did not prove to be more dangerous or responsible for severe cases of Covid-19.Brazil Agency ***People with csminhsm mask in downtown Rio de Janeiro According to the Danish government, the BA.2 subtype of the Ômicron variant is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original form of the strain. Brazil Agency 0

Vaccination

Vaccination is the key factor to define how the new variant will behave in the country. Brazil currently has 74.9% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with both doses. The booster was applied to 34% of people, according to data from the Our World In Data survey, linked to the University of Oxford.

“We have many people vaccinated in Brazil and this greatly reduces the circulation of the virus and the probability of having a very large increase in cases and deaths, as happened before”, explains Bergmann Ribeiro, professor at the Institute of Biology at UnB and a specialist in mutations. of virus.

Researcher Ana Brito, from the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), says that the United Kingdom, Italy and France are experiencing a new wave of cases because they have significant groups of people who refuse to take the vaccine for ideological reasons.

“It is this population that puts pressure on the hospital system, with more severe cases of the disease. Fortunately, Brazil does not have a considerable population of people who do not want to be vaccinated”, says Ana, who is also linked to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Pernambuco.

Brito explains that monitoring the growth of respiratory diseases via testing will be essential to follow which version of the virus is here, understand how the spread is happening and isolate people with Covid quickly.

Reinfection

The arrival of the subvariant coincides with a time when the level of natural protection is high due to the previous spike caused by BA.1.

Although the possibility of reinfection exists, it is lower due to the immune response induced by vaccines or recent contagion. “The probability of reinfection is greater among people who have not been vaccinated, have not taken all the doses, those who are immunocompromised and older people, who already have a weaker immune system”, explains Ribeiro.

The advice for these groups is to take all the doses made available by the National Immunization Program (PNI) and maintain protective measures, such as the use of masks and distancing, even though they are released in most parts of the country.

Transmission and lethality

Like the original lineage of Ômicron, BA.2 has greater power of transmissibility compared to previous lineages. On the other hand, it has caused fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

“It is natural and it is often observed that these more transmissible variants quickly begin to impact the occurrence of cases. It is possible that we will have an explosion of cases, yes, but I do not believe that we will see the collapse of the health network”, analyzes Brito.

genetic sequencing

Genomic sequencing data from the Corona-Omica project, which involves laboratories throughout Brazil, show that there is still a low circulation of BA.2 in the country.

Ribeiro believes that many cases are being underreported due to the low volume of sequenced samples, a problem that has already been raised by the WHO.

Last week, the international entity said that the number of reported cases related to Ômicron is just the tip of the iceberg of a much bigger problem veiled by the lack of testing.