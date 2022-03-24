Can Vladimir Putin Make NATO Crack?

A demonstrator carries a poster with a message against Putin at a demonstration held this Tuesday (22) in Lausanne, Switzerland.| Photo: EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initial objective in invading Ukraine on February 24 was to contain the NATO (Western Military Alliance) advance towards Russia’s border. For this, Moscow intended to overthrow the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky – who was trying to make his country join the alliance.

Zelensky has not fallen so far and Putin’s own credibility has been put on the line. This new scenario has made a hypothesis begin to gain traction among military and political analysts. Moscow may be aiming for a higher goal: attacking Poland or Romania with the aim of creating a fracture in NATO itself.

But what about article 5 of collective defense, which underlies the North Atlantic Treaty Organization?

It dictates that an attack on a member country should be considered an attack on all allies. In theory, it would require a joint military response from the entire alliance.

It is the political feasibility of this joint military response that is beginning to be called into question.

Would the United States, Germany, France and Great Britain, among others, come to the aid of an Eastern European country that is a NATO member under threat from Russian nuclear weapons? Would they risk triggering World War III? Or would they try to put on “hot cloths” and negotiate with Putin à la Neville Chamberlain?

A still remote scenario, but one that cannot be ruled out, would be for Moscow to use cruise missiles to bomb supply lines of weapons to Ukraine within Polish territory.

It is notorious that a significant portion of the $1 billion worth of anti-tank and anti-aircraft defense weapons that were sent to Ukraine passed through Poland and crossed the border in ground convoys.

Russia even bombed a Ukrainian military base in Yavoriv with missiles last week. Situated a few kilometers from the Polish border, it would be used to store these weapons.

As it is not a complete invasion, an eventual Russian attack of this nature inside Poland would provoke a debate among the members of the western alliance about the need or not to intervene militarily.

Currently, NATO has just over 25,000 soldiers stationed on its eastern front – formed by Estonia (2,000 troops), Latvia (1,700), Lithuania (4,000), Poland (10,500). Slovakia (2,100), Hungary (800), Romania (3,300) and Bulgaria (900).

In the event of mobilization, they would be joined by another 290,000 soldiers from the national armies of these countries – most of them Poles (120,000) and Romanians (76,000).

On Wednesday, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said that the alliance’s contingents on the eastern front will be doubled – with new units being sent to Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary.

The reinforcement may be a message to deter Putin from an attack, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

The governments of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia would possibly press for a robust response or even a declaration of war. They could be supported by the Baltic states and possibly Canada – nations that have shown strong political support for the Ukrainians since the beginning of the war.

But how would European countries further away from the conflict react? Many still rely on Russian gas – especially Germany – for heating homes and generating electricity.

Away from the suffering of war, some also view with reservations even the economic sanctions imposed on Russia (since sanctions economically harm both the sanctioned person and the sanctioner).

Putin could bet that these nations would refuse to declare war on Russia and seek a diplomatic solution. This would spark intense debate within each alliance member and could result in an irreversible fracture in NATO.

If that were to happen, it would not be the first time that Poland has been abandoned by its closest allies. She was Britain’s first ally when it was invaded by Nazi armies in 1939 and received no immediate military support from either the French or the British – who simply sent parachute supplies to the Polish resistance.

Subsequently, Britain and France declared war on Nazi Germany, but relief from troops on the ground in Poland never arrived – and it was eventually invaded by the Soviet Union. This story has not been forgotten by the Poles.

At the start of World War II, the British also agreed to allow the Nazis to seize Czech territories in an attempt to diplomatically contain Hitler. So the memories there of Western aid are not very positive either.

In this way, if the scenario of a possible fracture of NATO materialized during the war in Ukraine, Putin’s political victory would be much greater than the one desired by him at the beginning of the conflict.

strategic depth

In starting the current war to prevent NATO’s expansion into Ukraine, the Russian president aimed to achieve so-called strategic depth – a defense concept that has permeated Russian military thinking since the Napoleonic invasion of Russia in 1812.

At that time, Russia fought a war of attrition, inflicting many casualties on the invading army as it retreated and ceded territory to the enemy. A similar process took place in World War II during the German invasion.

Because of this, Russia believes it needs to have as much neutral territory as possible between its border and NATO’s eastern front – and that territory would be made up of Ukraine, Belarus (Putin’s ally) and Moldova.

The reasoning that held ground troops in previous conflicts is now applied in terms of response time to a strategic missile attack. If batteries were installed in Kharkiv, for example, the missiles could take less than ten minutes to reach Moscow.

In addition to strategic depth, in fighting for Ukraine’s submission, Moscow also tries to make its line of defense against NATO more homogeneous – which makes defense easier.

Therefore, if he managed to provoke a rift in the western military alliance, Putin would achieve not only the desired strategic depth but, eventually, the very disarticulation of NATO in relation to its current molds.

But would the Russian president be able to risk the start of a new world war to destabilize NATO?

The most reasonable answer would be no. But almost no one was betting before February 24 that Putin would launch such a massive invasion of Ukraine.