CD Projekt Red confirms that the new medal in The Witcher is a lynx • Eurogamer.pt

CD Projekt RED has confirmed that the new locket seen in the first promotional image for the upcoming The Witcher game is indeed a lynx, as speculated by the community.

After comments emerged that CD Projekt RED could be drawing inspiration from fan work, who imagined the Lynx School in The Witcher universe, our colleagues at Eurogamer contacted the company and got confirmation.

Robert Malinowski commented that “ok, some mysteries shouldn’t be so mysterious. I can confirm that the locket is indeed in the shape of a lynx,” thus confirming a suspicion that has been running since the moment the image was publicly revealed.

However, the School of the Lynx does not officially exist in The Witcher universe, only in fan fiction (you can see it for yourself in The Witcher Fandom Wiki. This story was fan-imagined and tells how Lambert and Kiera Metz venture to south after the events of The Witcher 3 and eventually turn Cat’s school into Lynx’s school.

Geralt and the other Witchers belong to the Lobo’s choice, as evidenced by his medallion, something that could spread uncertainty about the protagonist of the new The Witcher. Will Ciri really be the protagonist, in a story that adapts this tale created by fans?

CD Projekt RED will be able to come up with different ideas and use this fan work as a launching pad for something of their own, allowing you to create a character at the beginning of the game, after they leave Escola do Lobo and create your own.