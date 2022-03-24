Check which health plans had their marketing suspended by the ANS

As of March 22, twelve health plans, managed by six operators, are prohibited from marketing. Due to complaints regarding care coverage in the last quarter of 2022, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), on March 16, made the decision to suspend the sale of these plans.
Together, the health plans serve 83,286 beneficiaries and, according to the ANS, they will only be able to sell to new customers if they show an improvement in the results of the quarterly monitoring carried out by the agency.
Through monitoring, eleven health plans (administered by four operators), which were suspended, achieved improvement and were released to be marketed again on March 22.
Health plans with sales suspended
As of March 22, 2022, the respective operators are prohibited from marketing the following health plans:
Unimed de Manaus Coop. do Trabalho Medico Ltda.
- Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti
- Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics
Unimed Vertente do Caparaó – Coop. do Trabalho Medico Ltda.
- National Adhesion Pos – Nurse
- National Adhesion Pos – Apt
Saúde Sim Ltd.
- Yes More Ade R1 ESC
- Class Ade R1 ACC
Santo André Medical Assistance Plans LTDA
- Ruby
- Essential Plus
- Medical Industry 200
- Prime 300
Oralclass Medical Assistance and Dentistry LTDA
Saúde Brasil Assistencia Medica LTDA
Health plans with free marketing
Also from March 22, 2022, the following operators are allowed to market health plans, previously suspended below:
Saúde Sim Ltd.
- Yes 10 Adhesion Reg 1 SC Infirmary
- Yes Senior Nurse Ind AH S/C
- Yes Essential Emp R1 CC
- Yes 10 Corporate Reg 1 SC Infirmary
- Yes 20 Corporate Reg 1 SC Infirmary
Unimed do Oeste Cooperativa do Trabalho Médico LTDA
Santa Helena Medical Assistance S/A
Oralclass Medical and Dental Assistance LTDA
- Col By Adhesion Salvador – Nurse
- PPHS Salvador Nurse
- PPHS – Popular Hospital Health Plan
- Col. Company Salvador Nurse
