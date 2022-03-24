Check which health plans had their marketing suspended by the ANS

As of March 22, twelve health plans, managed by six operators, are prohibited from marketing. Due to complaints regarding care coverage in the last quarter of 2022, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), on March 16, made the decision to suspend the sale of these plans.

Together, the health plans serve 83,286 beneficiaries and, according to the ANS, they will only be able to sell to new customers if they show an improvement in the results of the quarterly monitoring carried out by the agency.

Through monitoring, eleven health plans (administered by four operators), which were suspended, achieved improvement and were released to be marketed again on March 22.

Health plans with sales suspended

As of March 22, 2022, the respective operators are prohibited from marketing the following health plans:

Unimed de Manaus Coop. do Trabalho Medico Ltda.

Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti

Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics

Unimed Vertente do Caparaó – Coop. do Trabalho Medico Ltda.

National Adhesion Pos – Nurse

National Adhesion Pos – Apt

Saúde Sim Ltd.

Yes More Ade R1 ESC

Class Ade R1 ACC

Santo André Medical Assistance Plans LTDA

Ruby

Essential Plus

Medical Industry 200

Prime 300

Oralclass Medical Assistance and Dentistry LTDA

Saúde Brasil Assistencia Medica LTDA

Health plans with free marketing

Also from March 22, 2022, the following operators are allowed to market health plans, previously suspended below:

Saúde Sim Ltd.

Yes 10 Adhesion Reg 1 SC Infirmary

Yes Senior Nurse Ind AH S/C

Yes Essential Emp R1 CC

Yes 10 Corporate Reg 1 SC Infirmary

Yes 20 Corporate Reg 1 SC Infirmary

Unimed do Oeste Cooperativa do Trabalho Médico LTDA

Santa Helena Medical Assistance S/A

Oralclass Medical and Dental Assistance LTDA

Col By Adhesion Salvador – Nurse

PPHS Salvador Nurse

PPHS – Popular Hospital Health Plan

Col. Company Salvador Nurse

