Children who fled Mariupol struggle to survive

At the children’s hospital in Zaporizhzhya, in southern Ukraine, Milena, 13, is writhing in pain days after she was shot in the chest as she tried to leave Mariupol with her family, surrounded by Russian troops.

The bullet caused damage to her mouth, tongue and several vertebrae, but this teenager with brown hair – straight with braids – will recover.

The car in which he fled Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, which has been under siege by Russia relentlessly since late February, bore the inscription “children”, like most of those trying to flee the city, says his mother. No other family members were injured. The child was taken to hospital by the same soldiers who shot him.

Hundreds of thousands of people were trapped in Mariupol, trapped in attics and deprived of everything. Thousands of vehicles loaded with civilians were finally able to leave for Zaporizhzhya last week, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday night that 100,000 residents remained in the city and that the streets were littered with dead bodies. .

Milena is expected to make a full recovery, which has not been the case with many other children who are in the city’s children’s hospital. Located 250 kilometers northeast of Mariupol, the institution welcomes children from eastern and southern Ukraine, the regions where the fighting is most intense and where Russian forces have made the most advance since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February.

In the bed next to Milena’s, Vladislav, 5, is between life and death. He was wounded in the abdomen as his family fled advancing Russian forces towards his village of Polohy, between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhya. His small torso swells and deflates with difficulty, with the help of an artificial respirator. Doctors fear he won’t make it through the night. If successful, he will carry a drainage bag for life. There are no family members to care for Vladislav as they too were seriously wounded by bullets and are being treated in another hospital.

Disabled for life

“We have children with head injuries, amputations, perforated abdomens and bone fractures,” describes the hospital’s chief physician, Iouryi Borzenko.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see what we see,” he adds.

Since the start of the conflict, 121 children have been killed and 167 injured, according to the latest count made on Wednesday by Liudmila Denissova, human rights officer at the Ukrainian parliament.

For the moment, the city of Zaporizhzhya remains relatively safe, although there is fighting in the surroundings and sometimes explosions can be heard from afar. Yellow adhesive tapes were placed on the windows of the children’s hospital to prevent shrapnel from flying in the event of an explosion nearby. Sandbags were piled up in corners, and a shelter was installed in the attic, with metal beds where mothers could feed their babies.

The most serious cases were taken from the neonatal intensive care unit and housed in the attic, as the equipment they need cannot be moved quickly. This is the case with Micha, a two-week-old baby, with her face and fists closed as if she were going to cry. She was born in Tokmak, a town south of Zaporizhzhya now controlled by Russian forces.

Due to a lack of medical attention, Micha was left without oxygen after suffering complications during childbirth. He has breathing problems and brain injuries that could incapacitate him forever.

Ivan Anikin, head of the neonatal unit, explains that the hospital has been taking in injured children since 2014, due to the Donbass conflict, but their number has increased dramatically since the invasion. Now, the staff works without rest. For safety, he takes his 14-year-old daughter to the hospital with him, whose hallways echo the cries of pain from young patients.

Most children who arrive are disabled for life, doctors say.