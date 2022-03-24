Chlorine gas leak in 2012 Olympics swimming pool leaves 29 people hospitalized | olympics

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Chlorine gas leak in 2012 Olympics swimming pool leaves 29 people hospitalized | olympics 0 Views

A leak of chlorine gas in the swimming pool used in the 2012 Olympic Games in London (ING), caused the hospitalization of about 29 people, this Wednesday. The information was passed on to “Reuters” by the emergency services.

Thirteen ambulances were sent to the Olympic Park — Photo: Getty Images

According to the Fire Department, approximately 200 people were evacuated from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The corporation recommends that neighborhood residents keep doors and windows closed.

“A large amount of chlorine gas was released due to a chemical reaction,” the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

A man is evacuated from the scene, which was evacuated by firefighters – Photo: Getty Images

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), the company responsible for managing the park, said the area was cordoned off immediately. Thirteen ambulances were sent to the scene. In all, 29 patients were taken to the hospital, and 48 were treated at the scene of the incident.

“Most were having trouble breathing,” the company reported.

A man is removed from a stretcher by doctors (Photo: Getty Images)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

With 180,000 new cases a day, France has a new wave of Covid and experts question the end of restrictions | World

France recorded this Tuesday (22) 145,560 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved