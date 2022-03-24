civilians risk themselves on convoys

Hundreds of civilian vehicles with white cloths tied to the sides and sheets of paper with the word “children” glued to the windows departed on Wednesday morning (23) towards Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine. The port city, considered strategic for Russia in the conflict, has been the target of bombing since the first days of the invasion and civilians have found it difficult to flee. Today is the 28th day of conflict.

At least 300,000 of the 400,000 residents managed to leave the city, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The other 100,000 are prevented by the Russians from leaving the humanitarian corridor, according to the government. It is part of these people that the convoy, hastily leaving the city of Zaporozhye, will try to rescue.

“I need to get my family out of this hell,” says Oleg, 47, a member of the convoy. He tries for the third time to go to Mariupol, where he used to live and where his ex-wife, son, sister and nephew are still there. As there is no connection, he has not heard from his relatives since March 2nd.

“I don’t even know if they’re still alive”

The other two rescue attempts failed, he says, as he was not allowed to leave Zaporozhye.

Oleg told the report that he works for an international humanitarian organization and assists people who have internally displaced across Ukraine. Now his own family is in the same situation. Some of the relatives managed to leave Mariupol at the end of February. It remains to remove those who still remain in the city. The House of oleghe says, was destroyed.

“Our relatives are there, suffering from hunger and lack of water. We need to get them out as soon as possible”, he says. “The only thing on my mind is that I need to get there, no matter what.”

Repeated failures in negotiations trying to establish a ceasefire period prevent humanitarian agencies such as the International Committee of the Red Cross from gaining access to the city.

According to reports from those who managed to escape, the population that still remains in Mariupol is living under the brutality of incessant attacks that have already destroyed most of the buildings and killed an as yet unknown number of people.

“There’s nothing left [de Maripuol]only ruins”

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

The convoys carry supplies, medicines, clothes, water and even tools such as shovels, hoes and sledgehammers to dig through the rubble. Civilians go on their own, without any official support. “In five minutes we will leave with the cars and try to reach Mariupol again. And if we fail, we will try tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow”, says Oleg.

If approached by Russian troops, he says he intends to remain calm. “We are all human beings, I think they will understand that we need to evacuate our relatives. I imagine they have families too. Anyway, I have no choice. I need to get my family out of this hell.”

*Specialized in conflict coverage, photographer André Liohn reports to UOL and Folha directly from Kiev, Ukraine, about the war triggered by Russia. With publications in the New York Times, Time and The Guardian, Liohn received the Robert Capa Award, one of the most important in photography, for his coverage of the Arab Spring in Libya in 2012.