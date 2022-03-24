Court forces health plan to provide treatment for depression

Health plan must provide treatment with transcranial magnetic stimulation, prescribed by a psychiatrist, to women with severe depression. So decided the judge of Law Ildete Verissimo de Lima, of the 1st Civil Court of Ipojuca/PE, when considering the urgency of the treatment.

Health plan should provide treatment for women with depression.(Image: Freepik)

It appears in the case file that the woman is a beneficiary of a business health plan and has severe depression, without significant improvement according to the medical report. The woman stated that her symptoms are resistant to drug treatment, which is why her psychiatrist prescribed transcranial magnetic stimulation. He explained that he is benefiting from sick pay and that the health plan has denied authorization request, on the grounds that the procedure is outside the role of the ANS.

When analyzing the case, the judge observed that the documentation presented leaves no doubt as to the seriousness of the case and the urgency of the treatment, with no legal support for the denial. She pointed out that the list of ANS procedures is merely exemplary and does not, in itself, serve as a support for the denial of medical care, especially in life-threatening cases.

Still, he recalled the decision of the STJ, in which he defines that “the health plan can establish which diseases are being covered, but not what kind of treatment is achieved for the respective cure”so it considered the refusal of the plan unreasonable.

“If the treatment is not carried out, the plaintiff may present an aggravation of the current clinical situation, which may have damages to her life, hence the need for preliminary judicial intervention. Article 5 of the Constitution of 1988 provides that it is not lawful for the defendant only claiming advantages from the business it explores, exempting itself from the expenses that may arise.”

Thus, he condemned the health plan to authorize the treatment of transcranial magnetic stimulation with all the necessary professionals and equipment, throughout the treatment, observing the number of sessions prescribed by the doctor and for the time indicated by the professional, together with other exams/treatments/ procedures that may be required, under penalty of a daily fine.

the bank Guedes & Ramos Associate Lawyers acted in the cause.

