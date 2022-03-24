Covid in the US sees cases increase in the northeast of the country variant BA.2.

The novel coronavirus returns to regions of the northeast of the United States with the BA.2 variant, which is becoming the dominant strain, officials said on Wednesday (23), as Congress is pressured to approve new funds to fight the disease, necessary so as not to compromise the provision of future treatments and vaccines.

The country records an average of 28,600 cases per day, well below the last contagion peak, of more than 800 thousand infections per day on average in January. Deaths from covid-19 are about 900 a day.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control) director Rochelle Walensky said there were early signs of a new wave of infections.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in reported cases in New York State and City and some increases in the number of people hospitalized in New England, specifically where the BA.2 variant has reached levels of 50% (prevalence),” he said.

The new variant does not appear to cause a more severe form of the disease than the original micron, BA.1, nor does it seem more likely to escape immune protection, but it is more transmissible. Currently, 35% of cases nationwide are caused by the BA.2 variant, which is expected to become the dominant strain in the United States.

The novel coronavirus outbreak comes after Congress refused to add $22.5 billion to funding the covid response in a bill passed last week. “At this stage, our resources are exhausted,” said Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The coordinator of the response against covid at the White House, Jeff Zients, said that there were enough supplies to give the fourth dose of vaccine in immunosuppressed and elderly.

“However, if the science shows that the fourth dose is needed for the general population by the end of the year, we don’t have the necessary supplies to ensure that there are free and easily available doses for all Americans,” he added.

“Congress’s lack of action will set us back, leaving us less prepared and costing more lives,” the official warned.