Curitiba shows improvement in demand for booster dose against Covid

The number of people who did not return to the health units in Curitiba to take the booster dose against Covid-19 decreased this week, which began on Monday (21). According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the improvement in the rate of demand for the third dose occurs after an explosion of infections in the capital of Paraná.

If until the end of last week the rate of people over 18 years old who had not taken the booster dose in Curitiba was 45% (683,672 people) of the population, the scenario today differs and shows an increase in interest in the application. : only 34% of people from Curitiba go without the third dose.

THE B bandthe SMS Management Superintendent, Flávia Quadros, attributed the increase in demand for the booster dose against Covid-19 to the end of the waiting period after infection with the disease, since it is recommended to wait 30 days before taking any dose of the immunizing agent, counting from the first day of symptoms.

CURITIBA,PR,02.08.2021:VACCINAÇÃO-CONTRA-COVID-19-PAVILÃO-CURA – Queue for vaccination this Monday morning (02/08/21) at the Pavilhão da Cura, in Parque Barigui, in Curitiba (PR) ). Vaccination was for the second dose and for those born in 1986 and 1987. (Photo: Luis Pedruco/Futura Press/Folhapress)

“Of course, we would like the entire population to be vaccinated, but we need to remember that this beginning of the year was very atypical. We had many cases of the new variant [ômicron]and there are reports of people who were infected and had to wait 30 days to get vaccinated,” said the superintendent.

At the end of December last year, the omicron variant resulted in the highest number of cases in the world.

According to a survey carried out by the Paraná State Health Department (Sesa) in the last week, just over 3.8 million people from Paraná took the first and second dose against the disease, but did not return to receive the application of the dose that still increases. plus the amount of antibodies in the body.

“The number of 3,862,627 takes into account a universe of 8,207,305 people able to take the booster (D2 and single dose), representing almost 50% of this population”, disclosed the Sesa.

Also according to the survey, people who make up the age groups between 20 and 34 years are the ones who most moved away from the third dose. At least nine municipalities in Paraná register a rate of more than 70% of the population missing the third dose.

Despite the improvement perceived by the ministry in Curitiba, Flávio Quadros highlights the need to have a complete vaccination schedule. According to her, the vaccine proved to be effective when it comes to a drop in the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to the disease.

“We are sensing that the population is coming to the health units, and we have very positive expectations about this scenario. We are sure that we just didn’t have a large number of deaths and hospitalizations due to Covid due to vaccination “, the superintendent continued.

Effect of vaccination against Covid-19 in Curitiba

Curitiba reached this Monday (21) the mark of 80% of the population completely immunized against the new coronavirus (with two doses or a single dose). According to SMS data, 87.4% of the population in Curitiba has already received the first dose or single dose.

In all, the capital of Paraná has already applied 4,151,092 units of the immunizing agent, with 1,664,665 first doses and 1,519,700 second doses. The number of booster doses (third and fourth doses) applied reached 927,917.

This Tuesday (22), Curitiba recorded 169 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths from the infection. The number of active cases is currently below 2,000: 1,910.

Photo: Ari Dias/AEN

If comparing the same date (22/3) of last year with today, the effects of the vaccine are evident: on that day, according to SMS, the capital of Paraná had registered 993 cases of Covid-19 and 33 deaths. The occupancy rate of the 486 SUS ICU beds exclusively for the disease was 102% – today it is 36%.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 on March 22, 2021 exceeded 13,000, that is, 12,038 more than today.