Diabetes: 4 symptoms you have too much blood sugar

We often think that having high blood sugar levels is something that can only happen to people who have diabetes, but this is not true. Of course, diabetics are more prone, but they are not the only ones who can suffer from it.

Having high blood sugar levels can be very dangerous if not treated early.



Therefore, it is important to know how to identify when you have this problem. That way, we can go to the doctor and treat ourselves properly to avoid further complications.

If we don’t know how to control our sugar levels, it will be organs like the heart or the circulatory system that can suffer.

This condition can be caused by infections, medications, or hormonal imbalances, in addition to the obvious reason of consuming too much carbs. Anyway, we share four warning symptoms to know that you have high blood glucose levels.



Signs that your blood sugar is high

It is very important to find out early when blood sugar levels are high. That’s why we share four signs and symptoms that this is happening. So you can take your own measurements and also go to the doctor to take care of your health.

1.- The first is having to urinate continuously. This is because sugar builds up and your body needs to get rid of it. This way is the simplest.

2.- Blurred vision can also occur. This happens because the internal mechanisms of the eye become inflamed and affect the sharpness of vision. It is important to run to the doctor at this time.

3.- We are continually thirsty. This is logical, thinking about the first point, that is, the excess of visits to the bathroom. Fluid in the tissues is expelled along with glucose, the body becomes dehydrated and there is more thirst than usual.

4.- The last one is fatigue. We get tired faster than usual and we can have chronic headaches.

