Discover now what to do with pitaya peel: enjoy the great health benefits it offers

Novo Hamburgo, March 23 – We already know that pitaya is a delicious fruit full of benefits. But you know O what to do with pitaya peel? So, contrary to what many think, the outer part of the fruit not only can, but should be consumed.

First, before we get straight to the point, that is, what to do with pitaya peel, we highlight some of its variations. Thus, there are three main types: yellow (which is white on the inside), white and red (whose flesh is purple). However, despite the variety, any of these can be used in the recipes we bring you below.

Learn now what to do with pitaya peel

Beforehand, the cover that surrounds the fruit pulp is very versatile and can be used in both savory and sweet dishes. Thus, to make your search easier, Casa & Agro has separated the three best ways to enjoy the outside of this fruit. So, check out our tips and enjoy 100% of this delicious fruit.

Juice – The first tip, and also the easiest, is to make a refreshing juice with the outer parts of the fruit. To do this, blend pitaya and pineapple peels in a blender, along with water and brown sugar. Then strain the mixture and serve chilled;

Risotto – The second tip on what to do with pitaya peel is to prepare a delicious risotto with a slight bittersweet touch. In this case, the method of preparation is basically the traditional one. However, when you are going to sauté the garlic and onion, add the layer that involves the pulp of the fruit;

Jelly – By Finally, cook the shells until they are very soft. Then mash them with a fork and add 1 cup of sugar. After mixing well, add the juice of one lemon. Finally, let the mixture settle until it takes on the density of a jelly.

See how versatile it is? Now, just choose one of the three recipes and start enjoying those bits you used to throw away. Also, know that it is possible to make a nutritious tea with the outer part of the fruit.

The benefits of this shell

In the same way that many fruits concentrate important nutrients in the skin, pitaya is no different. In this way, according to a text by Cristina Almeida, published by Portal Uol, on May 24, 2021, pitaya peel is rich in antioxidants, compounds that help strengthen our body’s immune system. Therefore, its consumption is excellent to help in the treatment and prevention of diseases caused by viruses or bacteria.

Finally, know also that it has diuretic action. As a consequence, its consumption helps in controlling high blood pressure. However, now that you know what to do with pitaya peel, consume this part only as a secondary ingredient, that is, added to other dishes. This is important because its direct consumption can cause indigestion.

