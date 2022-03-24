‘Doctor, my bag is gone’: doctor opens up about scrotal harmonization – 03/24/2022

Anesthesiologist and beautician, Carla Nascimento, 42, is torn between anesthetizing patients in a hospital in the middle of the Amazon and anesthetizing the scrotum of men who come to her office in an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo.

They seek it out because they are dissatisfied with the appearance of this organ overlooked by beauty manuals. If the male attachment to the penis is notorious, the scrotum has always been a kind of elbow for the genitals: ignored, sidelined, unworthy of aesthetic concerns.

No longer. About two years ago, the doctor from Rio began to perform a procedure known in Europe and the United States: the “scrotox”, or the application of botox in the scrotum.

The goal is to make the organ less wrinkled and, if possible, to increase its size. An unpretentious video about the procedure posted by Carla on her Instagram profile on March 10, had great repercussion, with about 3,000 views and 900 shares.

“I never imagined it would have such an impact”, he tells the TAB. “I didn’t even choose the content. We opened a box of questions and a patient wanted to know about scrotox. I gave it so little importance that I didn’t even watch the video. Then it became crazy, I received calls and messages from all over Brazil”, says Carla.

In the comments of the video, doubts about the possibility that scrotox causes infertility in men (it doesn’t, according to Carla), cheers to the fact that men are taking better care of themselves, clarifications from the doctor (“straightening, only of the scrotum. balls are already and remain smooth”) and people doubting that Europeans are fans of the procedure. “People don’t do their nails and don’t even fix their teeth? I doubt they take care of the scrotum.”

why smooth?

Botox is the application of botulinum toxin to the body. The substance paralyzes the muscles where it is applied. Its aesthetic use is very common and relatively old, both by women and men. As a rule, it smoothes wrinkles and other expression marks on the face.

But what’s the point of doing botox on a body part that’s always been wrinkled? It’s not about rejuvenating his appearance, as no man has lived a period of smooth scrotum to remember him with nostalgia.

“The bag is wrinkled because of the contraction of its muscles”, explains the doctor. “For some reason, someone thought it was more aesthetically pleasing to have a smooth sac. It also reduces sweating and increases organ sensitivity, which can improve your sex life.”

Carla has a degree in medicine from UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and her first specialization was in anesthesiology, but she has always liked aesthetic medicine. She did a postgraduate degree in the area and today is divided between working as an anesthesiologist at the Regional Hospital of Itaituba (PA) and as a beautician in her offices in Santarém, in the same region of Pará, and in the Itaim Bibi neighborhood, in São Paulo.

“I am completely in love with working as an anesthesiologist. So much so that now I am in a hospital in the middle of the Amazon where I earn, on a shift, less than I receive for an aesthetic procedure”, explains the doctor. “I’ve decided that I don’t want anesthesia out of my life, even though today I’m more focused on aesthetics.”

Carla is fully aware that her video also went viral as a joke, since “scrotox” is still little known in Brazil and a procedure with that name would not escape becoming a joke. “What surprised me the most was seeing fellow doctors who don’t even know how to apply it to cases of disease”, says the doctor.

She refers to conditions like retractable testicle — when the testicle can go up into the abdomen. Carla does not work with this type of case, which requires the intervention of a specialized doctor. Her patients want solutions to other needs.

men are ashamed

“Just as there are women with low self-esteem because they have small breasts, there are men with low self-esteem because they have small balls”, compares Carla. “Sometimes they even have a normal-sized penis. But they can’t find a mate or partner because they don’t feel comfortable. The sack is so small that a man feels uncomfortable when he gets naked.”

Carla says that she has heard patients say “doctor, my bag seems to have disappeared”. “We have a tendency towards what is aesthetically acceptable. In this case, that of a penis resting on a scrotum. If it is small, it may seem a bit strange to some”, says Carla.

Here it is good to clarify some details about the procedure: Botox is applied to the scrotum, only. Nothing to do with testicles or carrying spongy pool balls around. And the scrotum is not quite smooth: as a rule, it just becomes less wrinkled. With fewer folds, your surface increases.

The success of the procedure, according to Carla, depends on the patient’s goals and the evaluation is basically visual. The doctor explains that there are no tables indicating the ideal size of a scrotum, or how wrinkled it should be. It’s looking and saying if it’s good or not.

Alec Baldwin made fun of

Candidates for scrotal harmonization, however, should prepare to have around 50 botox injections in one session. The good news is that the procedure is done under anesthesia and often only one application session is required.

Despite the astonishment of many with Carla’s video, a search on the internet shows that the subject is already covered in several websites, blogs and videos. There are from technical clarifications about scrotox to skits like the one from the traditional American satirical program “Saturday Night Live”.

In it, three men with sad expressions appear sitting side by side. “Wrinkles?”, asks one of them. “Sagging?” says another. At this moment, actor Alec Baldwin appears, who intervenes to question: “women are not the only ones who want smooth skin. Men want it too”. In the sequel, he presents the wonders of scrotox. “That’s what I call soft luggage.”

Those interested in exploring the world of scrotox can also follow the video of an American boy euphoric with what awaits him. He films the day of the procedure from the moment he leaves the house accompanied by the doctor, who is apparently a friend of his. “They’re going to be huge and delicious,” the boy says over his testicles, in a kind of poetic license. After all, as already explained, this part of the body has nothing to do with scrotox.

The video does not have explicit images of the application or its results. Those interested in seeing possible results of the procedure will likely have to turn to their doctors, because there are no clear “before and after” images available on the internet.

Carla explains that she can’t post “before and after” photos because the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) doesn’t allow it. Also, not every patient allows her to go around showing pictures of her “baggage”.

Some foreign vehicles addressed the matter with a certain astonishment. “Yes: Men are actually getting botoxed to their testicles,” says a 2016 report in Britain’s The Independent. “Men are spending $1,000 on scrotox injections to impress on dates,” reads an article in the NY Post. In 2017, the American Vice brought a first-person account: “I applied botox to my balls to make them look better”.

Image: Disclosure

Scrotox is for everyone

By law, Carla cannot disclose in an interview how much she charges for the applications. TAB found, however, that the value of a procedure of this type costs from R$ 10 thousand per session. The doctor estimates that she performed it on only ten patients in her offices in Santarém and São Paulo. “Most of the men who come to me to find out about scrotox are between 30 and 50 years old. I don’t usually have older patients, because at that age they already have a naturally bigger sac”, explains Carla.

The doctor says that most of her patients who have had scrotox are gay, but she is extremely cautious about it. “This has nothing to do with it and we cannot be prejudiced. Men who are dissatisfied with the size of the bag should seek help, regardless of sexual orientation”, says Carla. “I’ve even had patients who came with the woman and they encouraged him to do scrotox.”