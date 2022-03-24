Elden Ring: See some of the best player-created characters

When the subject is Elden Ring, many people are already thinking about how the game allows players to explore the Midlands at will, as they see fit — as long as they can face the challenges ahead. But there is another aspect of the game that has also attracted attention online: the character creation tool.

The game’s Tainted creation system is quite detailed, offering the possibility to customize players’ avatars in a very free way. And this has led many people to let creativity flow without barriers, which has resulted in some sensational creations, whether bizarre or extremely photorealistic.

Players create amazing characters in Elden Ring

The following are some of the coolest Pristine Ring game avatar creations posted on the subreddit where some users have shared the “codes” so that other players can replicate their creations in FromSoftware’s game.

So take the opportunity to also check the settings of the bars in the creation screens, available in most posts, if you are interested in playing with figures such as, for example, Geralt of Rívia de The Witcher 3 or Rick Sanchez, from animation Rick & Morty!

Robert Pattinson

The new Batman movie has been getting rave reviews out there, and now you can be the “Battinson” version of revenge in the Midlands as well.

Kratos

The character creation tool is so good that you can also embody the “good of war” in Elden Ring! This version, inspired by the look of the character in both the original game and the God of War 2018, it was just amazing!

Geralt of Rivia

Tired of hunting monsters in The Continent and are you in the hype for the next Witcher announced recently? Maybe it’s time to test your wizarding skills in FromSoftware’s new souls-like…

Doctor Manhattan

straight from watchmen for the Middle Earths, Jonathan Osterman, Doctor Manhattan, also became a character in the game — with a version of the infamous underwear.

A2

for the fans of Nier Automata on duty, here is an attempt to create the android A2. While the crafting system is pretty detailed, there are of course some limitations — but this build was still pretty good. It even made me want to visit 2B’s adventure once again…

Doom Slayer

Another one who should feel quite comfortable in the Intermediate Lands is Doomguy, protagonist of several titles in the series. doom. After all, the guy is already used to fighting creepy monsters (and the creatures of Elden Ring fit very well into this category).

Sekiro

From one souls-like to another, “one-armed wolf” by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you’ll probably feel right at home when you assemble the character and go around killing (and dying) with your katana in hand.

“Willem Dafoe”

reviewed Spider-Man: No Return Home now that the movie has been released in VOD version and still hasn’t surpassed Willem Dafoe’s incredible performance as the Green Goblin? You can pay homage to the great actor by assembling a character based on his features — albeit in, say, a more exaggerated version. MUCH more exaggerated…

Rick Sanchez

Last but not least, Rick Sanchez can also be mounted on the character creator of Elden Ring. Here he won’t be able to use his famous Portal Weapon, depending only on the arsenal available in FromSoftware’s game… but whoever watches Rick & Morty knows that the mad scientist can do the trick.