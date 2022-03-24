Facebook Blocks Users Who Haven’t Enabled Security Feature | Social networks

Facebook has started blocking users who have not turned on Facebook Protect. The security feature, which secures the account with two-factor authentication, is targeted at profiles with high visibility and therefore more likely to be targeted by malicious hackers, such as human rights defenders, journalists and government officials. Enabling the tool has become mandatory for selected users, who had to activate it by March 17, a deadline that expired last week.

Meta sent an email alerting users to the need to enable Facebook Protect. However, many ignored the alert because the message, sent from [email protected], looked like spam. Now, several users are without access to their Facebook accounts and are struggling to normalize the situation.

Since March 18, users who have been blocked from Facebook have been using Twitter to voice complaints. Many people who missed the deadline are unable to recover their account, even following the guidelines given by the company. According to the @Olivia_Thiessen profile, none of the options provided (SMS, authentication app or security key) works.

There are also cases of people who have already turned on two-factor authentication and are having difficulties. Twitter user @RealMikeMorrell, for example, complained that text message-based verification always sends the same code, which doesn’t work.

The tweets also include reports of people who, even before the deadline, were unable to activate Facebook Protect. This is the case with the @itzzdaniela account, which came across the bug when activating the feature on March 16.

In Brazil, which received Facebook Protect in December last year, there are still no reports on Twitter of blocked users. There are already, however, people claiming that they received the alert email about the future blocking.

In principle, it would be enough to activate the Facebook Protect function and choose the two-step authentication method for the account to be unlocked. However, the conventional method has not worked for some users. In these cases, the company says it will support. “We’re looking at isolated examples where people might need help applying for the program,” said Meta’s Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher, also on Twitter.

