Fans question whether Cyberpunk 2077 will still get two expansions

After the reveal about the new game in the series The Witcher last Monday (21), the developer CD Project RED stated that the REDengine graphics engine will continue to be used in the next expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 — the problem is that they only mentioned one expansion and that worried the fans.

A few years ago, CD Projekt RED revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 would get two paid expansions similar to those of The Witcher 3however, the fans question whether the company’s plans remain the same after all the problems involving the title.

“For the next installment of the video game series The Witcherwe are moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5. However, REDengine, the technology that powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the next Cyberpunk 2077 expansion,” it was revealed in a tweet on the game’s official account. .

We are hard in work to deliver you the best #Cyberpunk2077 expansion we only can and I’m personaly completely focused on it my chooms ?? https://t.co/lgwBZmbRmg — Pawel Sasko (@PaweSasko) March 21, 2022

One or two expansions? that is the question

At other times, the developer has commented on expansions such as “Expansion 1” and “Expansion 2”, however, the planning may have changed after all the problems caused in the game’s launch – thousands of users around the world complained about the bugs in the game. first final version of the game.

Recently, quest designer Pawel Sasko also posted on Twitter and reinforced the doubt of fans by citing just one expansion. “We’re working hard to deliver you the best #Cyberpunk2077 expansion we can and I’m personally and completely focused on that,” said Sasko.

For the next installment in The Witcher series of video games we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5. However, REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. https://t.co/429xmgMbQs — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 21, 2022

In any case, it’s important to note that CD Projekt RED hasn’t confirmed the latest rumors yet, so it’s possible that the company is still planning two expansions. In the meantime, let’s wait for more information.