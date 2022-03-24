Finally arrived! Nokia C30 launched in Brazil with 6,000 mAh battery and 13 MP dual camera

Raju Singh

The Nokia C30 was announced in July 2021 with interesting specifications for an entry-level cell phone, and now it is finally arriving in Brazil officially, highlighting a large battery that promises up to 3 days of autonomy, even with a 6.82″ screen. inches.


Speaking of the screen, the Nokia C30 has an IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution with a teardrop notch to house the 5-megapixel front camera. On the back we find two sensors: a main 13 megapixel and an auxiliary for depth detection with 2 megapixels.

The battery is 6,000 mAh with 10W charging and has an autonomy estimated by Nokia of up to 3 days on just one charge. At the rear we also find a fingerprint reader. There is also a P2 port for headphones and a micro USB input for charging and data transmission.



The datasheet continues with UNISOC SC9863A processor aligned with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable via micro SD card. The operating system is Android 11 Go. Connections include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and 4G LTE.

Nokia C30 Specifications










79.1 x 177.7 x 9.9 mm
6.82 inches – 1600x720px



  • 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

    • Drop notch display

  • UNISOC SC9863A Platform

  • 2 GB of RAM

  • 64 GB of internal storage

  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card

  • 5 MP front camera

  • Two rear cameras:

    • 13 MP main sensor

    • 2 MP depth detection sensor

  • Fingerprint reader, P2 port for headphones and MicroUSB

  • 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging

  • Android 11 Go Edition

price and availability

The Nokia C30 is now available in Brazil at partner stores for a suggested value of R$1,299 in green and white.

know more

The Nokia C30 is available from Submarino for BRL 1,150. To see the other 15 offers click here.

(Updated March 23, 2022 at 6:06 pm)

