Finally arrived! Nokia C30 launched in Brazil with 6,000 mAh battery and 13 MP dual camera

The Nokia C30 was announced in July 2021 with interesting specifications for an entry-level cell phone, and now it is finally arriving in Brazil officially, highlighting a large battery that promises up to 3 days of autonomy, even with a 6.82″ screen. inches.
Speaking of the screen, the Nokia C30 has an IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution with a teardrop notch to house the 5-megapixel front camera. On the back we find two sensors: a main 13 megapixel and an auxiliary for depth detection with 2 megapixels.
The battery is 6,000 mAh with 10W charging and has an autonomy estimated by Nokia of up to 3 days on just one charge. At the rear we also find a fingerprint reader. There is also a P2 port for headphones and a micro USB input for charging and data transmission.
The datasheet continues with UNISOC SC9863A processor aligned with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable via micro SD card. The operating system is Android 11 Go. Connections include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and 4G LTE.
Nokia C30 Specifications
79.1 x 177.7 x 9.9 mm
- 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Drop notch display
- UNISOC SC9863A Platform
- 2 GB of RAM
- 64 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 5 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- 13 MP main sensor
- 2 MP depth detection sensor
- Fingerprint reader, P2 port for headphones and MicroUSB
- 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging
- Android 11 Go Edition
price and availability
The Nokia C30 is now available in Brazil at partner stores for a suggested value of R$1,299 in green and white.
